Laura Alexander Wittig wants to help people make better lifestyle decisions and purchases for the planet. She founded Brightly in 2019 as the portal to that way of life, and its information and recommendations are resonating.
Brightly reaches an audience of more than 2 million millennial and Generation Z women daily across its website, podcasts, and social media channels, according to CEO Wittig. That’s eight times more than a year ago.
“We describe Brightly as a platform for conscious consumers — so whether they are looking to purchase eco-friendly products, learn more about brands and companies that are doing better, or really think about eco-friendly living from a lifestyle perspective,” said Wittig. “We really do consider ourselves a lifestyle brand and a platform.”
Brightly, partially South Sound-based on Fox Island and with an office in Seattle, is part information source, part e-commerce site for all things planet friendly. It vets products for their eco-friendly claims before recommending them, and it holds companies accountable.
It looks for responsible supply chains, eco-friendly materials, and ethical labor practices, among other things, and it won’t recommend products if they don’t pass muster with Brightly’s team. Brightly employs about 10 remote workers today — including co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Liza Moiseeva in the San Francisco Bay area — but is expected to double by next year. About half the workers are employees, half contractors.
Brightly also has 25,000- plus unpaid scouts who contribute recommendations based on their own findings and vetting, and after consultation with Brightly via its app.
“We really consider ourselves primarily in the business of trust at Brightly,” Wittig said. “Our trust is with our consumers, our community, and overall anyone who comes into contact with our brand.”
She started Brightly believing that a company can have social impact and still be for-profit.
“We’re in business to really create as much change as we possibly can and also do it from a profit-generating perspective,” Wittig said. “I really believe in the power of conscious consumerism to move the needle, both in terms of the planet and then also in terms of revenue, and having companies take a stance and understand that this is really the way that I believe businesses need to operate in the future.”
Brightly has raised about $2 million from investors so far to help advance its vision.
For its part, Brightly makes money two ways: by selling eco-friendly products from its website, and by charging companies who want more placement on Brightly’s website. Those brands have to undergo the same Brightly rigor as any other brands, paid or unpaid, to earn additional placement. That’s important because audience trust is paramount.
On the e-commerce side, Brightly sells products it has vetted and recommended, plus a few Brightly-branded products from manufacturers the company has worked with to ensure they’re made ethically and with eco-friendly materials. Brightly has an online store that opens the first Monday of each month for a week to display selected products, then bulk-orders them from manufacturers, and bulk-ships them to customers to help reduce carbon emissions from shipping.
Brightly tries to break down complex topics like sustainability and eco-friendly living into realistic, authentic recommendations — small changes people can make that add up across large populations.
Wittig loves that consumers support small businesses offering eco-friendly products. But she also realizes most consumers still buy from large companies, so she and Moiseeva point out when those companies do something right with a product, for example, that is truly eco-friendly. While they might be small steps by big companies, they’re still positive and companies will continue moving in that direction if consumers respond, she said.
Wittig created the name Brightly to convey positivity in its effort to combat climate change and create collective change.
“We like to say the future is Brightly,” she said.