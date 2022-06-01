40 Under 40: 2022

Year after year, each new class of 40 Under 40 honorees seems as varied and diverse as the South Sound business community they’ve been chosen to represent. The 2022 cohort is no different. Among their ranks you’ll find poets and bankers, lawyers and distillers, set designers and real estate brokers. They hail from places as far and near as Guam and Grays Harbor County. And each has a unique story to share. Read on to get to know these esteemed young professionals.
Alex Devine, 29
VSG Marketing, Vice President
Hometown: Yakima
First job: Barista
Education: Pacific Lutheran University, Bachelor of Arts (communication)
Hobbies: Powerlifting, gardening, and enjoying food and wine
Currently reading: The Enchanted Moon: The Ultimate Book of Lunar Magic by Stacey Demarco
Best business advice received: “Nothing happens until something gets sold.”
Alex Devine is passionate about helping others cultivate confidence within themselves. Many know her as a marketing professional; others know her as a college student career mentor or educator for small-business owners. Asked what makes her feel confident and empowered, Devine said, “Presenting strategies I feel will truly change the trajectory of a client’s business for the better; real change takes confidence.” While navigating the pandemic with her husband and their two dogs, Hazelnut and Judge, Devine found that empathy has a rightful place in business. “We are humans first and employees second, and when we honor that, the best work happens,” Devine said. — CSF
Ali Criss, 37
Financial Insights Wealth Management, CEO
Hometown: Tacoma
First job: Sales Associate at Highland Hill Music Store
Education: Pacific Lutheran University; Bachelor of Arts, Certified Financial Planner designation
Hobbies: Travel, tennis, running, drinking wine, reading, and learning about history
Currently reading: Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts. by Brené Brown, and Still Life by Sarah Winman
Best business advice received: “Hire for culture; train for the job.”
According to her employees, Ali Criss is “smart as a whip, strong as Hercules, beyond generous, caring of all living creatures, and has a heart of gold.” Before turning 50, Criss hopes to see Financial Insights Wealth Management become a Certified B Corp. Outside her CEO role, Criss also is a retired skydiver with more than 2,000 skydives under her belt. She has garnered three world records and multiple state records, and once was the Pacific Northwest trainer for the Women’s Vertical World Record. When not running a company or jumping out of a plane, Criss values the comfort of family time. “No career is worth a heart attack,” Criss said. — CSF
Amanda Anuraga, 36
Tacoma East Asian Medicine, Owner and Practitioner
Hometown: Tacoma
First job: Popcorn popper at the Blue Mouse Theatre
Education: Pacific Lutheran University, Bachelor of Arts (international business), Master of Arts (acupuncture and East Asian medicine)
Hobbies: Backpacking with her husband and their dog, cross stitching, reading, going to concerts, and dancing
Currently reading: Silence: In the Age of Noise by Erling Kagge
Best business advice received: “If you’re feeling uncomfortable, you’re probably growing. Also, don’t grow too fast.”
Tacoma East Asian Medicine founder Amanda Anuraga is celebrated in her community for her dedication to uplifting and supporting young people chasing their dreams. Anuraga, who makes a dedicated effort to support BIPOC women makers through her leadership role, sells their goods and crafts in her clinic. Before she turns 50, Anuraga aims to start a nonprofit and create her own clinic space. When she isn’t working, Anuraga can be found running a monthly donation-based community acupuncture clinic out of her office, where all proceeds are given to local people and organizations in need of mutual aid. Anuraga hopes to see the ripple of support and kindness keep spreading throughout her community. — CSF
Ashley Stone, 34
Express Employment Professionals, Managing Partner
Hometown: Centralia
First job: McDonald’s
Education: Centralia Community College, Associate Degree
Hobbies: Planning Disney vacations
Currently reading: Atomic Habits — An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones by James Clear
Best business advice received: “Failure is not the opposite of success, but rather, failure is the pathway to success if you use the learning opportunities along the way.”
Ashley Stone is a guiding force in the professional recruiting industry. According to her boss, Stone has taken Express Employment Professionals and helped it become the largest staffing and recruiting business in Thurston County. With her team of six, Stone’s hard work and steadfast leadership accounted for 56 percent growth in 2021. When she isn’t helping set professionals on the right career path, Stone can be found volunteering with United Way, the Thurston County Food Bank, and assisting high school and college students in Centralia through the Business Week program. Before turning 50, Stone and her husband want to fulfill their goal of visiting every national park and every NFL stadium in the United States. — CSF
Blake York, 35
Tacoma Little Theatre, Technical Director
Hometown: Spanaway
First job: Mechanical maintenance assistant at American Linen
Education: High school
Hobbies: Traveling, woodworking, graphic design, and reading
Currently reading: Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King
Best business advice received: “Don’t sell yourself short; know your worth.”
Blake York is a nationally recognized award-winning set designer from the American Association of Community Theatre. In nominating York, friends say he is a true ambassador for artistic and cultural collaboration in Tacoma, and that he truly brings art to life. When York isn’t designing award-winning sets, he often can be found doing theatrical consulting for nonprofits in the Puget Sound, or, on occasion, woodworking. Before York turns 50, he aspires to design for a professional theater house. York said his confidence in life is built through knowledge. “I spend a vast majority of my time researching and learning things that may or may not have to do with the field I’m working in,” York said. — CSF
Brandon Hjelseth, 37
Re/Max Northwest Realtors, Real Estate Broker
Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota
First job: Sales executive at Ticor Title and Escrow
Education: Idaho State University, Bachelor of Science (sports management)
Hobby: Golfing
Currently reading: Getting Neutral: How to Conquer Negativity and Thrive in a Chaotic World by Trevor Moawad, and Training Camp: What the Best Do Better Than Everyone Else by Jon Gordon
Best business advice received: “Take care of your clients, and they will take care of you.”
Brandon Hjelseth prides himself on going the extra mile to deliver the ultimate level of service for his clients. When he isn’t creating memorable experiences for his customers, Hjelseth can be found coaching his daughters’ sports games or relaxing with his wife, Brittney. To keep confident in his work, Hjelseth wears his favorite shoes and watch not only to feel sleek, but also to feel assured in front of clients after extensive preparation. “The South Sound area has been my home for nearly all of my life,” Hjelseth said. “I’ve been so fortunate to develop the many relationships that have been a big part of my creating and running a successful real estate business here.” — CSF
Christina Vega, 35
Blue Cactus Press, Publisher
Hometown: El Paso, Texas
First job: Cleaning horse stalls at age 12
Education: Defense Language Institute, Associate of Arts (Chinese Mandarin); New Mexico State University, Bachelor of Arts (anthropology)
Hobbies: Gardening, hiking, traveling, reading, and having long conversations while cooking
Currently reading: Of Forests and Fields: Mexican Labor in the Pacific Northwest by Mario Jimenez Sifuentez
Best business advice received: “Work for people, not a company; building relationships and finding mentors is more valuable than anything else you can do as you carve a path for yourself.”
What is Christina Vega reading? The better question is, “What are they not reading?” Since it’s literally part of their job description, the queer, Chicana poet and publisher at Tacoma-based Blue Cactus Press is constantly consuming the written word. Vega’s hybrid publishing house produces books — primarily penned by queer and BIPOC authors — that “spark dialogue about the human condition” and ultimately “serve as community resources.” When not poring over new books, Vega is hard at work writing, their work appearing in countless publications, including Creative Colloquy, International Poetry Review, City Arts, and others. They also self-published their debut poetry collection, Still Clutching Maps, and is currently working on their second book of poems, Vega. Vega additionally is a new parent and actively pursuing an MBA from Seattle University. When in need of a confidence boost, Vega throws on their worn cowboy boots to remind them of their Chicana heritage. — JK
Cobi Clark, 30
Accrete Construction, Project Manager and Partner
Hometown: Covington
First job: Small-business owner, IT services
Education: Green River College
Hobbies: Snowboarding, swimming, archery, playing racquetball, and video games
Currently reading: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Best business advice received: “None of the best investments I’ve made have ever been comfortable. That doesn’t mean an uncomfortable investment is always a good investment, but generally good investments come with some discomfort. If it was easy, someone else would have done it already, and we wouldn’t be adding value or making very much money.” — James Sullivan, CFA.
From snowboarding and archery to project management, there seems to be no feat Cobi Clark can’t achieve. After two years of working his way up the company ladder, he was promoted to director and project manager of Accrete Construction. Clark credits his five years in real estate management and development in Seattle as pivotal in giving him the insight and tools necessary to succeed. Also pivotal, Clark said, is his phone: “It has infinite and immediate access to reputable information that is verifiably accurate. The ability to look up any fact at any time keeps me confidently grounded in reality, in a world filled with misinformation,” Clark said. Outside his work at Accrete, Clark is the legislative director for the Libertarian Party of Washington. — CSF
Cole Douglas, 32
Cochran Douglas PLLC, Partner and Attorney
Hometown: Tacoma
First Job: Associate attorney at Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala
Education: Seattle University School of Law, Juris Doctor
Hobbies: Basketball, golf, hiking, running, rehabbing furniture, and watching Scooby Doo with his son
Currently reading: The 5AM Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life. by Robin Sharma
Best business advice received: “Lead by example.”
When Cole Douglas isn’t corralling his active 3-year-old son and 9-month-old daughter, he’s serving as one of the founding partners of the Tacoma-based law firm Cochran Douglas. Douglas began his practice with his colleague and friend Loren Cochran in March 2020. Despite hurdles brought on by the pandemic, the firm flourished in part because of what Douglas described as “vigorously advocating for our clients and outworking the competition.” Douglas’ practice focuses on the litigation and trial of complex personal injury, wrongful death, and sex abuse claims. In addition to his legal work, Douglas is passionate about giving back. He actively contributes to the Tacoma Housing Justice Project and was previously president of the New and Young Lawyer Committee at the Tacoma and Pierce County Bar Association. In Douglas’ free time, you’ll find him alongside friends and family cheering from the sidelines of a Seahawks game or hitting balls at local golf courses. — HW
Dain Grimmer, 33
Heritage Distilling Co., Senior Director of Production and Master Distiller
Hometown: Gig Harbor
First Job: Pacific Northwest native plant and resource specialist at Woodbrook Native Plant Nursery
Education: Washington State University, Bachelor of Arts (economics)
Hobbies: Bourbon hunting, collecting vinyl records, traveling, hiking, gardening and landscaping, and spending time with friends and family
Currently reading: A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge by Project Management Institute, The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide for Dads-To-Be by Armin Brott and Jennifer Ash Rudick, and Bokashi Composting: Scraps to Soil in Weeks by Adam Footer
Best business advice received: “Just because it’s never been done before doesn’t mean it’s impossible.” Dain Grimmer has always loved the Pacific Northwest, specifically the South Sound. He was born and raised in Gig Harbor and, for years, dreamed of working from the ground up for a local business. He made that a reality by experimenting with and creating spirits that won wider attention and awards. This creative drive still inspires him today in his role as master distiller — or as Grimmer calls it, “potions master” — of the six vodka, gin, whiskey, and rum distilling locations that he oversees at Heritage Distilling Co., where he has worked for the past nine years. Grimmer was most recently honored for the Heritage Canned Cocktail and Cocoa Bomb Whiskey, his newest creations at Heritage. When off the clock, the master distiller enjoys spending his time gardening and hiking local trails with his wife and their German wirehaired pointer, Hegel. — HW
Daniel Ray, 39
The Green Room, CEO; Roasterworks, Founder, CEO, and Roaster; Sunrise Distribution, CEO
Hometown: Bonney Lake
First Job: Mowing neighbors’ lawns
Education: University of Washington, Bachelor of Science (industrial and systems engineering)
Hobbies: Traveling to sunny beaches, surfing, reading, DIY projects, and cooking
Currently reading: Integrity: The Courage to Meet the Demands of Reality by Henry Cloud
Best business advice received: “Don’t be afraid to say, ‘I’ll get back to you on that.’”
Daniel Ray can almost always be found with a cup of coffee in hand. That’s not just because the CEO role requires a lot of energy, but also because his company, The Green Room, is a distributor of sustainable coffee. Ray also owns Roasterworks, an educational hub for all things coffee roasting, and is a roaster for Sunrise Distribution, a local, family-owned distribution and shipping company. At Roasterworks, Ray teaches people how to roast their own coffee as well as get their own coffee-roasting business off the ground. Outside work, Ray has volunteered for the last eight years helping mentor local men fighting addiction or who are in recovery. A self-proclaimed introvert, Ray emphasizes a solid work-life balance in his workspaces. In his free time, Ray likes exploring new places, cooking, reading new books, and surfing. — HW
Daniel Smith, 37
Brown & Brown, Sales Leader
Hometown: Puyallup
First Job: Bank teller
Education: Pacific Lutheran University, Bachelor’s degree (business administration)
Hobbies: Golf, pickleball, Ping Pong, wake surfing, traveling, and anything competitive
Currently reading: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins
Best business advice received: “You will get all you want in life if you help enough other people get what they want.”
In their nomination of him for these honors, Daniel Smith’s wife and peers describe him as a leader in everything he does, making an active effort to bring energy and positivity to every interaction. In the 11 years since joining Brown & Brown, he has led teams through the ups and downs of the insurance industry, and Brown & Brown has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the state, with its top-performing office located in Tacoma. Smith lives with his wife and high-school sweetheart, Katelyn, who is a past 40 under 40 honoree, and their two children, who keep the couple busy ferrying to baseball, soccer, dance, and swimming practices. — HW
David Iseminger, 39
Washington State Health Care Authority, Director of Employee and Retiree Benefits
Hometown: Hagerstown, Maryland
First Job: Law clerk at the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division 2
Education: University of Rochester, Bachelor of Arts (science); University of Washington, Master of Public Health and Juris Doctor
Hobbies: Wine tasting and playing cards
Currently reading: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins and Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes
Best business advice received: “Treat every day at work like it is a job interview.”
David Iseminger has never shied away from leadership opportunities. In 2009, he led student lobbying efforts at the University of Washington to campaign for gender expression and identity to be added into state hate-crime laws. Later, he led and oversaw the state’s three-year efforts to consolidate school employee benefit offerings. Now, he’s responsible for changes and improvements to insurance benefits for 700,000 Washingtonians. His colleagues at Washington State Health Care Authority describe Iseminger as always acting with poise and distinction, especially in his role on two public policy-making boards. Apart from his legal wins, Iseminger has volunteered for LGBTQ legal groups, state bar association committees, and the Tacoma Grand Cinema. At home, Iseminger enjoys playing pinochle with his partner, Shawn, and their cat, Orca. Anyone looking for Iseminger needs only to go to Olympia near Eighth Avenue and look for the guy with the bold and bright dress socks. — HW
Emily Wood, 39
Serenity Learning LLC, Founder and Managing Director
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia
First Job: Gelato maker at Starbucks
Education: California State University, Master of Science (instructional science and technology)
Hobbies: Playing double bass and sailing
Currently reading: Island Queen by Vanessa Riley
Best business advice received: “Work for an organization that has a mission and values that align with your own.”
Virginia transplant Emily Wood is an entrepreneur whose brain is always ready to learn. Wood has lived in the South Sound since 2020, and said she was drawn in by its hometown feel, glass-blowing industry, close access to international travel, and proximity to water. Through her role at Serenity Learning, Wood plans, manages, and executes the learning-development process for clients. “My confidence comes from seeing people have a lightbulb moment in their understanding,” Wood said. Outside work, Wood volunteers at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and at Fort Nisqually as a living-history interpreter. To relax, Wood enjoys watching new episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and taking bites of mint chocolate chip ice cream. — HW
Erica Chang, 35
Edgeworks, Yoga Instructor; State Attorney General’s Office, Tipline Outreach Coordinator
Hometown: Cheney
First Job: McDonald’s
Education: San Francisco State University, Master of Art (humanities)
Hobbies: Yoga, hiking, and paddleboarding
Currently reading: Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Best business advice received: “Simon Sinek focuses a lot on authenticity. To be authentic is to be at peace with your imperfections. You might not get it right or know all the answers and know that it’s OK.”
Erica Chang has called Tacoma home for almost a decade. As someone who employs a “growth mindset” that drives her to tackle new and unsure challenges, she has amassed expertise across a wealth of fields. Most notably, Chang holds years of experience helping youth process trauma through her position at the State Attorney General’s office and her yoga-instruction job. In her previous role as the co-owner of Yoga Wild in Tacoma, Chang cultivated an environment wherein students could hold space for intentional movement and she taught self-care as a collective approach to health. Today, Chang carries these lessons forward in her yoga-instruction work at Edgeworks Climbing Gym. With Chang holding two positions with two different companies, she always is on the move. Off the clock, she has volunteered her time with the People of Color Caucus and the Tacoma Mall Green Infrastructure Project. Chang said the pandemic allowed her to slow down and think more deeply about her core beliefs, whether about relationships, her health, or the work she does. — HW
Jennifer Fox, 38
Gedora Business Co., Chief of Operations
Hometown: Shelton
First job: At a local credit union
Education: Olympic College, Associate of Arts (arts and science); Ashford University, Bachelor of Arts (science)
Hobbies: Spending time on the water, entertaining friends, decorating, and traveling
Currently reading: Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts. by Brené Brown
Best business advice received: “Never forget your roots or how you got to this point.”
Shelton-raised Jennifer Fox credits her first adult job at her local credit union as the impetus for her love for “all things business, finances, and customer service.” Now the chief of operations at the Gedora Business Co. — comprising Sentry Mini Storage, Gedora Leasing, and Shelton Laundry — Fox, perfectly happy to be called a workaholic, strives to be the best person, leader, and boss she can possibly be. The mother of six alternately volunteers and works part-time at Salvation Army headquarters in her spare time and jumps at any chance to spend time on her boat — an activity she relished growing up. — BP
Jerod Pierce, 38
Mercurio’s Heating & Air Conditioning, President; Olympic Holdings, President
Hometown: Missoula, Montana
First job: Albertsons as a grocery bagger
Education: Seattle University, Bachelor of Arts (business, finance, and business economics); Harvard Business School, Master of Business Administration
Hobbies: Board games, basketball, cycling, hiking, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts
Currently reading: The Advantage: Why Organizational Health Trumps Everything Else in Business by Patrick M. Lencioni
Best business advice received: “The effectiveness is the product of the quality of the idea, multiplied by the acceptance of the idea within the group.”
Ever since the Montana-bred Jerod Pierce took over the mantle of Mercurio’s Heating & Air Conditioning in 2017, the company has grown exponentially: It had 15 employees when he started and now boasts 80. Pierce has rarely been presented with a potentially life-altering challenge he didn’t make the most of. After seven years in investment banking and private equity, he got an MBA from the Harvard Business School. And the takeover of Mercurio’s came shortly after taking an interest in becoming an owner-operator of a business. Last year, he summited Mount Rainier; this year, he’s embarking on a one-day bike ride from Seattle to Portland. — BP
Jonathan Jackson, 32
Palmer Scholars, Executive Director
Hometown: Tillicum
First job: Brand attendant at the Lakewood Target
Education: Pacific Lutheran University, Bachelor of Arts (sociology and Hispanic studies) and Master of Business Administration
Hobbies: Weight training, listening to audiobooks, and cooking
Currently reading: 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson, and Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi
Best business advice received: “Your reputation is everything; guard it with your life.”
As someone who grew up in a resource-scarce neighborhood, Tillicum-bred Jonathan Jackson said he considers it an honor to guide the next generation as they identify and pursue their goals through his executive director role at Palmer Scholars. Outside work, Jackson serves on the board of directors for the Regional Pre-Apprenticeship Collaboration, the Leadership Team for the West Sound Stem Network, the Pacific Lutheran University’s Alumni Board, and the University of Washington Tacoma’s School of Education Advisory Board. To unwind, Jackson likes catching up on episodes of Bel-Air or Cobra Kai and spending time with his daughter. — BP
Joshua Meeks, 35
The PNW Team at Keller Williams, Owner and Managing Broker
Hometown: Lake Worth, Florida
First job: Union carpenter
Education: Northwest University, Bachelor’s degree (business management)
Hobbies: Spending time with family and community, hiking, camping, kayaking, and reading
Currently reading: Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, and The Advice Trap: Be Humble, Stay Curious, and Change the Way You Lead Forever by Michael B. Stanier
Best business advice received: “Balance is not mastering every area of life at once — it is knowing how and when to continue giving each area of your life the time and energy it deserves depending on the season and circumstance.”
The youngest of five children, Joshua Meeks said that difficult financial and living circumstances growing up taught him about relationships, hardships, finances, and empathy — all areas that factor into his longstanding passion for homeownership and entrepreneurship. In 2013, he got a business degree from Northwest University, entered real estate, and now is the owner and managing broker of Keller Williams’ Pacific Northwest team. Meeks lives in Puyallup with his wife and their two children as well as his niece and his nephew. When not working from the office or at home, his favorite place to get stuff done is Anthem Coffee. “It is an absolute honor to serve alongside him,” the employee who nominated Meeks said. — BP
Joshua Nelms, 35
Modern Woodmen of America, Regional Director
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
First job: Working with his dad as a plumbing assistant
Education: Tennessee State University, business management degree
Hobbies: Spending time with his son, going to the beach, reading, writing, visiting museums, and fishing
Currently reading: Maximizing Your Potential: The Keys to Dying Empathy by Dr. Myles Munroe, and CEO Excellence by Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, and Vikram Malhotra
Best business advice received: “Most top-level CEOs, executives, and coaches are the best recruiters.”
A U.S. Army veteran and regional director in his 5,400-plus-member-strong territorial region of the Modern Woodmen of America, Joshua Nelms embodies the Army motto of “be all you can be" financially, spiritually, and mentally — an ambition put into practice every day through his role with his organization. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Nelms lives in Gig Harbor with his 3-year-old son Micah and likes unwinding in the outdoors, whether through a day lounging at the beach or out fishing. His biggest takeaway from the COVID pandemic is that there is always an opportunity on the other side of chaos. He credits his mother as one of his guiding inspirations. — BP
Julia Gorton, 38
Washington Hospitality Association, Director of State Government Affairs
Hometown: Olympia
First job: Sales consultant at Eddie Bauer as a teenager
Education: Western Washington University, Bachelor’s degree (political science and social studies)
Hobbies: Kayaking, Rummikub, and completing the “Beers of the World” tour at her neighborhood pub
Currently reading: Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Isaac
Best business advice received: “Sometimes, the best way to build a professional relationship is to help solve someone else’s problem.”
After serving in an administrative role with the Washington Hospitality Association early in her career, lifelong Olympia resident Julia Gorton realized just how much she loved working for the hospitality industry. Notably, she has co-authored and championed the state’s paid medical leave program, and throughout the pandemic has worked closely with the governor’s office and state legislators as a go-to industry expert. Gorton said that the pandemic has only deepened her dedication and pride for the industry and taught her just how much relationships matter. She lives with her husband, Nathan; their daughter, whom they adopted in 2017; and their dog. Before she turns 50, Gorton hopes to double the number of young professionals she helps get started with their careers. — BP
Kari Young, 36
Lutheran Community Services Northwest, Director of Donor Relations
Hometown: Wilbur
First job: Ice cream scooper at her grandma’s jewelry and ice cream shop, Kluvers
Education: Pacific Lutheran University, Bachelor’s degree (sociology)
Hobbies: Dance parties with family, traveling, experiencing new things, and creating
Currently reading: American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins, and Untamed by Glennon Doyle
Best business advice received: “Invest in yourself, and strive for progress, not perfection.”
After going to college, Kari Young, who was raised in the 800-ish-person town of Wilbur, Washington, realized how vastly differently people nationwide live day to day. When she joined AmeriCorps and traveled to the south-central part of the United States doing disaster-recovery work, her dedication to helping others was solidified. Before taking on the director of major giving mantle at Lutheran Community Services Northwest, Young worked with people struggling with addiction and homelessness and also, notably, at KNKX. “At each employment stop on my journey, I have been able to impact the community to help those in my community thrive,” Young said. Her work is appreciated by her colleagues: The former employee who nominated her christened Young “one of the most ambitious, fearless, yet compassionate young professionals I know.” — BP
Kelsey Potter-Van Horn, 33
Apple Health (Medicaid), Executive Director, Coordinated Care of Washington
Hometown: Tacoma
First job: Busser at Mama Stortini’s restaurant
Education: Pacific Lutheran University, Bachelor of Science (psychology)
Hobbies: Traveling, reading, spending time with family, and enjoying a glass of wine
Currently reading: Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke
Best business advice received: “Envision the solution you want to see, and then work backwards to solve the problem you’re faced with.”
“Kind, thoughtful, humble, wicked smart, compassionate, and extremely mission-driven” are words nominators used to describe Kelsey Potter-Van Horn. As a teenager, Potter-Van Horn began volunteering at the Pierce County Juvenile Court, where she connected with youth involved in the court programs. Volunteering sparked an interest in education and mental health, which ultimately led Potter-Van Horn to Coordinated Care, where she’s served for 10 years. Outside work, Potter-Van Horn volunteers on the Comprehensive Life Resources board of directors and serves on the Youth and Young Adult Homelessness Campaign. Potter Van-Horn lives in Puyallup with her high-school sweetheart, Scott; daughter, Brooklyn; and their dog, Clancy. Before she turns 50, Potter-Van Horn said she would like to see the Mariners win the World Series. — SQ
Lauren Adler, 33
Amerigroup Washington, Director of Government Relations
Hometown: Puyallup First job: Parking flagger at her grandparents’ Puyallup home during the Washington State Fair
Education: Pierce College
Hobbies: Watching all the things on Bravo and E!, keeping up with pop culture, attending live concerts, training her puppy, traveling, and hanging out with her nieces and nephew
Currently reading: Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab, What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey
Best business advice received: “Be genuinely interested in other people; listen 75 percent of the time and only speak 25 percent of the time.”
For Lauren Adler, a third-generation Puyallup resident, connection and community are foundational. Adler strives for strong connections not just with the people she serves professionally, but also with family, friends, and the communities in which she volunteers. Adler can be found volunteering as chair for the City of Puyallup Parks and Recreation Board, president of the Pioneer Park Condominium Owners Association, and a member of the board at Tacoma/Pierce County Center for Dialog and Resolution. Adler also was the student body president at Pierce College, where she helped establish the first statewide association for community and technical college students, known today as the Washington Community and Technical College Student Association. Adler said she feels most confident and empowered when she listens to her favorite musical artists, like Beyoncé. — SQ
Lauren Taylor, 36
Manitou Park Elementary, Principal
Hometown: University Place
First job: Ticket cashier at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum
Education: Whitworth University Bachelor of Arts (elementary education); Central Washington University, Master’s Degree (educational leadership)
Hobby: Playing random Xbox strategy games, like Tropico 6 and Two Point Hospital
Currently reading: Shifting the Balance: 6 Ways to Bring the Science of Reading into the Balanced Literacy Classroom by Jan Burkins and Kari Yates
Best business advice received: “You cannot pour from an empty cup; take care of yourself.”
Lauren Taylor finds joy taking care of others and accomplishing tasks that help others succeed — a characteristic she partially credits to being the oldest child in her family. Deeply understanding and feeling others’ struggles, Taylor used to listen and pray Brandon Heath’s lyrics, “Give me your love for humanity. Give me your arms for the broken-hearted,” and believing she was put on Earth to serve and uplift others. As someone who became a principal during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor’s colleagues said she’s worked hard to navigate each day with grace, pouring her heart and soul into her students. “I am blessed to find joy and purpose in my work,” she said. To unwind, Taylor enjoys mint chocolate chip ice cream, watching The Thing About Pam, and recruiting volunteers and community agencies to support Manitou Park Elementary. — SQ
Lindsay Paylor, 38
Bank of the Pacific, Senior Vice President and South Sound Commercial Banking Team Leader
Hometown: Hoquiam
First job: Dishwasher at Galway Bay Irish Pub
Education: Washington State University, Bachelor of Arts (social sciences)
Hobbies: Watching, attending, and coaching sports
Currently reading: If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood by Gregg Olsen
Best business advice received: “Don’t take it too seriously. The machine continues when you’re gone. Enjoy the moment, be better than average, but remember that balance makes for a more effective leader.”
Lindsay Paylor’s actual first job might have been as a dishwasher at an Ocean Shores pub, but the WSU graduate said she harbors more nostalgia for the Bank of the Pacific. After all, Paylor has been working for the Aberdeen-based company since 2000, when she helped in the phone room while still in high school. Post-WSU, Paylor couldn’t resist the siren song of her hometown, where she found herself once again at the bank. There, Paylor has climbed the ladder from treasury management officer to her current position managing two South Sound offices. While many mentors, friends, and family have been integral to her success, she also would be remiss not to pay homage to her work wardrobe of choice: pencil skirts and heels. “Women before me broke the glass ceiling to allow us to wear anything we want,” the mother of three said. “I find that using my femininity as a superpower gives me confidence to command the room and trust my voice.” — JK
Marissa Verzosa, 28
BECU, Senior Community Engagement Specialist
Hometown: Federal Way
First job: BECU
Education: University of Washington Tacoma, Bachelor of Arts (communication)
Hobbies: Weightlifting, Brazilian jiujitsu, dancing, traveling, listening to music, and attending concerts
What are you currently bingeing? How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father, Black-ish, Grown-ish, 911, Boy Meets World, Upload, and Avatar: The Last Airbender
Best business advice received: “While there is overlap between the two, do something you find purpose in, and be driven by service to others rather than the dollar.”
As someone born and raised in the South Sound, Marissa Verzosa appreciates how the Pacific Northwest has strengthened her desire to empower the community that raised her. Verzosa has dedicated her personal interests and career to serve others. She volunteers as a financial literacy teacher in high schools, English teacher abroad, and a Clif Bar promotions representative. Verzosa first began her career interning with BECU and, in a short span of seven years, she grew to her current role, where she spearheads BECU’s People Helping People Awards, its Foundation scholarships, day of service, and is a member of the employee DEI council. Verzosa said she feels empowered when she embarks on solo travels. So far, she has visited four continents, with more expeditions on the horizon. — SQ
Maria Carbullido, 38
Sound Community Bank, VP Relationship Manager for Tacoma and University Place
Hometown: Guam
First job: RAVE G+G retail
Education: Business Leadership Academy Certification, Pacific Lutheran University and Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber; Executive Development Program Certification and more, Washington Bankers Association
Hobbies: Cooking, playing sports with family, and volunteering
Book currently reading: The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz
Best business advice received: “Challenges are meant to help you grow. There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from your experiences.”
Maria Carbullido was raised in a retail environment. Her grandparents and aunt owned a small store where she discovered her passion for customer service and consumer relationships. For better life opportunities, Carbullido, who grew up in Guam, eventually moved to Tacoma, where she worked retail and was later referred to Sound Community Bank, where she’s spent nearly two decades. Carbullido volunteers as a big sister and is on the Leadership Council and Board Membership of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound; is on the development committee of the Financial Education Public Private Partnership; and is an ambassador for the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. Carbullido’s colleague’s say she is dedicated to the South Sound community and making a positive difference in everything she does. Carbullido said she feels extra confident in blazers and vintage jewelry. In fact, one day she would like to design her own clothing line. — SQ
Marquise Dixon, 34
Degrees of Change, Chief Program Officer
Hometown: Atlanta
First job: Sales associate at Finish Line
Education: Crown College, Master of Arts (organizational leadership)
Hobbies: Spending time with his wife and kids, cooking for family and friends, fishing, and playing flag football
Currently reading: The Heritage: Black Athletes, A Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism by Howard Bryant
Best business advice received: “You don’t have to influence thousands of lives to make a difference. Maybe you’re called to influence one person who will influence thousands. You sow into their life so they can reap a harvest. The fruit of their life is your reward.”
A born-and-bred military kid, Marquise Dixon attributes his eventual arrival in Tacoma to his mother’s U.S. Army career. It was the constant moves of his past that pushed Dixon to depart for college in Minnesota, too. The downside to all that moving, however, meant that young Dixon was never in one place long enough to find his community. Perhaps that’s why Dixon has spent his career thus far building community for local youth. In 2014, it drove him to help spearhead the launch of the Act Six program, “a cohort-based leadership and scholarship program that equips emerging urban and community leaders to engage the college campus and their communities at home,” according to the organization’s website. Five years later, after a brief stint in higher education, Dixon was named the national director of Act Six, a job he works alongside his position at Tacoma-based Degrees of Change. A former flag football player in his off time, Dixon said he turns to a Russell Wilson quote when he needs a confidence boost in life or at the office: “Separation comes from preparation.” — JK
Megan Holbrook, 34
ProActive Physical Therapy, Physical Therapist, Clinic Director, Regional Manager
Hometown: Olympia
First job: Retail clerk at the Capital Mall in Olympia
Education: University of Puget Sound, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Hobbies: Enjoying spicy food, traveling, and laughing with her husband
Currently reading: Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
Best business advice received: “‘Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.’ I think my stepdad told me this, but after Googling, credit goes to Confucius.”
Megan Holbrook said she always knew she wanted to work in health care. As a teenager, she played team sports, an activity through which she felt she truly fit in. Fast forward to the present, and Holbrook is working for what she calls the best team at ProActive in Tumwater. Holbrook started as a physical therapist intern seven years ago. Eventually, her successes and natural leadership skills led her to the clinical director role, where she manages and is a mentor to other clinical directors, all while maintaining a full-time clinical position. As a doctor of physical therapy (DPT), Holbrook also mentors DPT graduate students, undergraduates, and high school student observers. Outside work, Holbrook said she enjoys watching comedy movies, laughing with her husband, and living with her two Labradoodles who blur the line between kids and pets. — SQ
Nathan P. Roberts, 39
Connelly Law Offices PLLC; Attorney
Hometown: Buckley
First job: Busser at The Keg Steakhouse
Education: University of Washington, (bachelor’s degree); Seattle University School of Law, Juris Doctor degree
Hobbies: Camping with his kids, wake surfing, and sailing
Currently reading: Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
Best business advice received: “Find the place where your passions and talents intersect, and make a career there.”
Nathan Roberts — known to most as Nate — is a trial lawyer who represents everyday people working to hold corporations and government accountable for their wrongdoings. He focuses on the litigation and trial of complex personal injury and wrongful death claims. Roberts works with clients to obtain justice and secure changes in training, policy, design, and legislation, with the goal of preventing future injuries and deaths. This year, Roberts has brought top settlements in the United States, including two settlements and one verdict reaching more than $20 million. Off the clock, Roberts volunteers on the Washington State Association for Justice board of governors and with Habitat for Humanity. Before the age of 50, Roberts would like to take a summer sabbatical with his wife and kids to visit national parks. — SQ
Natimia Dam, 31
Dam Performance Cryotherapy and Recovery, Owner
Hometown: Tacoma
First job: Papa Murphy’s
Education: Pierce College and The Evergreen State College, Bachelor’s degree (business)
Hobbies: Volleyball, training, and dancing
Currently reading: Gal: A True Life by Ruthie Mae Bolton
Best business advice received: “Be who you are, and love what you do. Don’t work to pay bills, but do something that doesn’t feel like work every day.”
A love for volleyball was foundational to Natimia Dam’s success in Dam Performance Cryotherapy and Recovery, a company she co-owns with her husband, Jordan. As a longtime volleyball player, performing throughout college as a top player and breaking school records, she said she wanted to help others in the sport. “I found my passion in helping others achieve their goals, perfect skills, and recover for a better performance,” Dam said. While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic posed several challenges, Dam turned it into an opportunity. “The gyms shut down, and I was unable to train, so from there my husband and I opened a business that helps athletes and the average person recover from day-to-day activities,” she said. “We opened up in October of 2020 and never looked back.” — MM
Nicole Spaulding, 35
West Coast Laser Design, LLC, Owner
Hometown: Tacoma
First job: Paper Zone
Education: Clover Park Tech College, Associate degree
Hobbies: Hiking, going on adventures, and visiting the beach
Currently reading: People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Best business advice received: “Keep going even when it gets tough.” With a background in art and interior design, it’s safe to say Nicole Spaulding is a lifelong creative. As a wife and mom, Spaulding said she wanted to find a way to fulfill her creative needs while still staying home with her young kids. Thus, gift shop West Coast Laser Design LLC was born. “It grew so fast that we had to open a store at the Waterfront Market at Ruston,” she said of the business she cofounded with her mother. “This has been such a perfect location for us to meet new customers and a place for customers to pick up. I am so grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way and so grateful for Tacoma.” — MM
Paul Treleven, 38
Sprague Pest Solutions, Director of Sales
Hometown: Gig Harbor
First job: Business account manager at AT&T
Education: Seattle University, Bachelor of Science (business management)
Hobbies: Golf, house projects, yard work, wake surfing, soccer, working out, and playing with his kids
Currently reading: Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible by Albert Bourla
Best business advice received: “The right activity drives the right results.”
Following more than a decade of technical sales experience at companies such as AT&T and Microsoft, Paul Treleven joined his family business, Sprague Pest Solutions, in early 2020. Living with and later working alongside his siblings in a fourth-generation, century- old business has made Treleven a naturally competitive person in both his personal and professional pursuits. He credits this atmosphere for giving him a sense of confidence. “(We are) naturally competitive with one another and, being the youngest of three siblings, it’s my duty to outscore them in golf, outrun them in marathons, and any additional challenge that is presented,” Treleven said. Outside the office, Treleven can be found on the links (with or without his siblings); sipping a glass of whiskey “with (his) pinkie out;” or supporting organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, The Ronald McDonald House, and his alma mater, Bellarmine High School. — JK
Shawn Durnen, 35
NineLine Veteran Services, President
Hometown: Detroit
First job: Kroger grocery bagger
Education: High school
Hobbies: Spending time with family, hiking, and sports
Currently reading: The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
Best business advice received: “Create an organization where people enjoy coming to work; the rest will come with time.”
It’s well known that many military veterans struggle transitioning into civilian life. Many can become unhoused and suffer from a host of mental and physical disabilities. According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness 2020 report, there were 1,607 unhoused veterans in Washington. For Shawn Durnen, this problem was impossible to ignore. As president of NineLine Veteran Services, he’s made it his life’s business to “uplift, educate, and support our transitioning military veterans and their families.” Originally from Detroit, Durnen served at Fort Lewis with the 555th Engineer Brigade. For the last 10 years, Durnen has helped more than 37,000 individuals and said he looks forward to fulfilling his mission for years to come. — MM
Sarah Chapa, 31
StaffEase, CEO
Hometown: Orange Grove, Texas
First job: Worked at her uncle’s flea market Education: Texas A&M University — Kingsville, Bachelor’s degree (merchandising) Hobbies: Running, Pilates, reading motivational books, and spending time with family
Currently reading: The 5AM Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life. by Robin Sharma
Best business advice received: “How you do anything is how you do everything.”
After spending more than 10 years in the recruiting industry, Sarah Chapa said it was time to address the field’s lack of transparency and its provision of long-term opportunities. In August 2020, she took matters into her own hands and founded StaffEase with the goal of bringing strong relationships and honesty back to staffing. StaffEase works to solve long-term staffing issues by finding experienced candidates and improving onboarding processes, company culture, and retention. One job perk for Chapa is being able to spend the day at South Sound clients’ facilities and immersing herself in their culture while bonding with their team. When Chapa isn’t helping revitalize local businesses’ staffing, she hosts free résumé workshops for the public and free business workshops for local small businesses. — MM
Sonia Garza, 36
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes, Military Spouse Fellowship Program Manager
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
First job: Admissions counselor at Sam Houston State University
Education: Master of Science (nonprofit management)
Hobbies: Spending time with family, hiking, kayaking, camping, and vision boarding
Currently reading: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Best business advice received: “Doug Peters, my boss at the chamber of commerce in North Carolina, set the example of rolling up his sleeves and told me that to be a good leader, I needed to lead by example.”
Sonia Garza considers herself a social butterfly. As a U.S. Army Green Beret spouse, she delights in gathering information and spreading it to every military spouse she knows to keep them informed and connected to each other and their communities. “Over the last 14 years, my life has been shaped by the military, and I am made better for it. I have learned to be adaptable, resilient, and strong under pressure,” she said. “I discovered early that my passion and purpose is serving my community and helping others.” She has incorporated this passion and skill into her role as the Military Spouse Fellowship Program manager at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative. In addition to this position, Garza was recently appointed by the City of DuPont to serve as a council member. — MM
Stephen I. Rupert, 39
Rupert Family Dentistry, Managing Dentist
Hometown: Aberdeen
First job: Filing charts and mowing the lawn at his dad’s office
Education: University of Washington, Bachelor of Science (biology); University of Southern California, Doctor of Dental Surgery
Hobbies: Traveling and learning about the lived experience of people from other walks of life
Currently reading: Patient charts
Best business advice received: “Do it right the first time; it costs more in the long run to do it again.”
Born and raised in Aberdeen, Stephen Rupert was steadfast in his desire to not end up in a small town. He even spent a gap year after his graduation from the University of Washington “figuring things out.” So, how did Rupert end up back at the Aberdeen practice his father founded in 1976? Rupert said it was a combination of the ethos of improving oral health instilled in him by his father and the outreach work he performed at USC that brought him back. “I feel fortunate now to work in a small community where you can feel connected to your patients and see clearly the impact that your work has both in the office and through local involvement,” Rupert said. His local involvement doesn’t begin and end at the dentist chair. Rupert also is actively involved with the Washington State Dental Association, the Grays Harbor College Foundation, Grays Harbor YMCA Strong Kids, and other organizations. — JK
Tadeu Velloso, 30
K&L Gates LLP, Attorney
Hometown: Concord, California
First job: Office assistant for a local Sheet Metal Workers Union
Education: University of Washington, Juris Doctor
Hobbies: Playing with my kids, working out, camping, reading, and listening to podcasts
Currently reading: The War for Gloria by Atticus Lish
Best business advice received: “People will likely forget what you said or did, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.”
Tadeu Velloso is a first-generation U.S. citizen raised by a Brazilian single mother who sacrificed much so he could succeed. And succeed he has: His résumé is competitive with professionals twice his age. After graduating from law school, Velloso clerked for Chief Justice Steven González at the Washington Supreme Court before practicing real estate and land use law in Olympia. “As an attorney, I’ve provided clients with comprehensive advice on matters pertaining to real estate, land use, business, transactional matters, municipal matters, and environmental issues,” he said. “I’m the beneficiary of invaluable mentorship and continue to advocate for accessible and equitable mentorship opportunities for all.” Outside his legal work, Velloso serves on several local volunteer boards and commissions, including as board chair for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington, vice chair for the City of Olympia Independent Salary Commission, and a cooperating attorney for ACLU of Washington. — MM
Tauna Johnson, 34
BCRA, Associate, Opportunities + Growth
Hometown: Lynnwood
First job: YMCA Member Service Representative
Education: University of Washington, Bachelor of Arts (social welfare)
Hobbies: Golfing, being a soccer mom, date nights with her husband, and traveling with family and friends
Currently reading: Find Your People: Building Deep Community in a Lonely World by Jennie Allen
Best business advice received: “Never underestimate the power of a handwritten thank-you card and a sprinkle of gratitude in everything you do.”
One of the greatest joys in Tauna Johnson’s career has been “the opportunity to be a bridge-builder and champion of relationships.” Early in life, that took the form of serving the local community through the YMCA and other area nonprofits. “The women of my family taught me the value in surrounding your table with all kinds of people to build a beautifully imperfect community, and my dad taught me how to embrace that community to strengthen it through relationships,” Johnson said. Today, as a member of architecture firm BCRA, the mother of two (with a third on the way) is building is building community by helping BCRA to ultimately design beautiful local spaces. When unmotivated or unsure in her professional pursuits, Johnson draws inspiration from her family and dons a special pair of back-ordered shoes gifted to her by her late mother that arrived after the matriarch’s passing. “It was my mom’s way of being with me in some of the most important moments of my career,” Johnson said. — JK