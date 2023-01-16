24 Hours: Jason Spears

Technically, Locust Cider was founded in Woodinville around 2015 by Jason Spears and his brother Patrick. In many ways, though, its true start came decades earlier on a particularly hot day in Texas.
Jason Spears had been hitting some golf balls at his middle school campus during summer vacation when he was attacked by a peer, who used his own golf club as a weapon against him. Fortunately, Spears escaped the attack. While waiting for help, he had a moment of clarity.
“I got really, really calm, and I started hearing the sound of all the locusts that were buzzing — locusts come out every now and then — and it’s just this super-intense sound,” he recalled. “I just remember a crazy moment of clarity realizing that I almost died. So, I thought, at that moment, ‘I am going to make the most out of my life.’”
Young Spears didn’t know then what he would grow up to do. But he knew how he’d do it — with tenacity. Today, his business has 16 cideries across three states — with three here in the South Sound — and has its cans in hundreds of stores in almost every state.
Recently, Spears and company ran out of space in their primary Woodinville location, so they opted to move the cidery’s main production space and offices to the South Sound.
“(My broker) said, ‘Hey, Heritage Distilling is moving out of their facility; you should check it out,’” Spears said. At first, he wasn’t sure Gig Harbor would be a good fit. But after touring the space and getting better acquainted with the local community, Spears changed his mind.
“I’m not joking — I called my wife instantly and said, ‘Hey, we’re moving to Gig Harbor,’ because it was just like, ‘This is where we’re going to live,’” he said with a laugh. “The decision was 50 percent business, 50 percent personal. (It is) just an awesome place for family.”
On the business side, Spears said he felt there was synergy moving into the space that also had seen Heritage Distilling Co. and 7 Seas Brewing Co. as residents. On the personal side, Spears said the hometown vibe felt right for his family, which includes his daughter, Lucy, and son, Elliott.
As Spears continues growing Locust in the South Sound and beyond, he said he’s being very intentional about the next few years, focusing less on acquiring more square footage and more on impact, collaboration, and experience.
Spears plans to continue donating profits to the Hydrocephalus Association, to which Locust already has given more than $100,000. Spears’ support of the organization is inspired by Lucy’s diagnosis with the condition, which causes fluid to build in the brain and requires multiple surgeries to maintain.
The cidermaker additionally plans to partner with small businesses, such as Gig Harbor’s own Cutters Point, to craft new flavors, while working with the American Cider Association to develop training programs for aspiring or hobby cidermakers.
7 a.m. I make breakfast and hang with the kids every day. Making space for this is not only a way to spend good, quality time with Lucy and Elliott, but it also gives my brain time to kick in before I start making decisions.
7:50 a.m. With two kids, we divide and conquer. I generally drive Elliott to school while my wife, Rebecca, takes Lucy. Even though it’s a short drive, I value the time immensely.
8:30 a.m. I usually spend the first part of the day working in my home office. Aside from a small production offi ce in the cidery, we don’t have an official office for the company. Our team is very dispersed, too. The first thing I do is check in on Slack with members of the leadership team and a few taproom leads.
9:30 a.m. I try to spend more time in our Gig Harbor cidery than anywhere else. This morning, I’m meeting with our head cidermaker and head of production, Eric Smith, and tasting bench trials of our next premium barrel-aged releases. Although Eric’s palate is masterful, we still always make subjective decisions about every new cider as a group.
9:45 a.m. Because I am still an engineer at heart, I can’t help but get involved in equipment projects. Guy Wood, our head of facility and fulfillment, maintains our canning line. Today, we’re working out some improvements to enable a new can format.
9:55 a.m. More time in the cidery. I check in with one of our cidermakers, Nate Robertson, and we talk through some improvements needed in our packaging process. Continuous improvement happens on the floor, not in an office.
10:30 a.m. Our leadership team meets weekly – one week in person, the next remote, and so on. This week is in person, and it is held at my house because, again, we don’t have an office.
11:30 a.m. Meeting with our daughter Lucy’s neurosurgeon to discuss her brain and skull progress. Lucy was born with hydrocephalus, a condition that results in fluid building in the brain. Frequent surgeries are currently the only treatment, so we keep a close eye on how she is doing.
12:30 p.m. Most of the leadership team and I head over to Cutters Point Coff ee for a chat with its chief operations officer, Cody Payne, and its roaster, Ryan Zink, about a collaboration we’re doing. Our February seasonal is a cider that incorporates Cutters Point Cold Brew.
1:30 p.m. I don’t always have time, but I try to get a quick bike ride in midday. In the winter, it’s a garage ride on Zwift, where I can get a workout and compete with other riders all over the world.
3 p.m. One day a week, I drive Elliott to archery practice. There’s no practice today, however, so I hang with him while he practices in the backyard with our pup, Luke.
6 p.m. As much as we love to cook, our schedules make that tough. Plus, Gig Harbor has some great restaurants to tempt us into eating out. We regularly visit Il Lucano here in Gig Harbor. It has, in my opinion, one of the friendliest front-of-house teams you will find.