Avoiding waste in one’s small business can often be a priority, but sometimes waste feels inevitable. A surplus of cardboard coffee cup sleeves or an erroneous delivery of spoons instead of forks can sometimes stick business owners with hundreds of items they don’t need.
This is one of many problems Ashley Sloan and business partner Arianna Thornton-West sought to solve when they co-founded their store, RE Tacoma, in April following a 2020 sustainability conference for women in business. The duo already were partners in their business, Paradoxum Consulting, when they hatched the idea for the store.
Thus, RE Tacoma was born as a membership- based store of reused and repurposed business materials for small local business owners. But the duo didn’t stop there. Sloan and Thornton-West added an education component, with monthly workshops and group coaching sessions. Additionally, RE Tacoma facilitates coordinated bulk buying.
“We know it can be really expensive to source environmentally friendly, socially conscious products, and so when we have members that are purchasing similar or the same items, we can pool their orders to help with a bulk, discounted price on supplies that they need,” Sloan said of the coordinated bulk-buying service.
In any given week, Sloan said the shop sees myriad odds and ends, including bulk bottles of window cleaner; packing materials; straws; marijuana containers; highlighters and pens; clipboards; actual trash; and, once, a tiny toy dog. Sloan believes the latter was a mistake, but she said a member’s child was quite pleased to take it.
Even items as seemingly random as soup-cup lids found a home through a RE Tacoma event for teachers ahead of the 2021-22 school year, according to Sloan.
“We had these cardboard soup-cup lids that had been donated by a local restaurant — the bowls changed sizes, and they couldn’t use the lids anymore — and there were two different teachers who were like, ‘I can use these in my classroom for holding little supplies or for paint palettes,’” Sloan said.
Seeing how people such as those teachers can use what others cannot, Sloan said, is the best part of the business.
“I hope that businesses can realize … that someone’s trash is someone else’s treasure,” she said. “We have a lot of resources in our community, and there’s a lot of people who can benefit from those resources.”
8 a.m. Saturdays aren’t off days for me. Most weeks, I work at the store. I start my morning off with a tasty smoothie, toast, and coffee.
8:45 a.m. I head into the store early to process some donations that came in and get the store ready for the day.
10 a.m. The store is open. Members can stop by to shop for free with their memberships or drop off donations during this time.
11 a.m. I tune in to an amazing RE Tacoma workshop we are doing in partnership with Thrett Brown. It is called, “Our Network is Our Net Worth.”
12:15 p.m. Between visitors, I work on cleaning up some donated candle jars to give them a second life.
1 p.m. The store has limited scheduled hours and offers individual appointments to help best meet the needs of our members. For now, it’s time to close up.
1:15 p.m. I head over to the Hilltop Indoor Market to greet some friends, check out some amazing products, and share info about RE Tacoma.
2 p.m. My husband, Cameron, meets me and shares this amazing octopus painting he found. Then we head to Ice Cream Social to grab a sweet treat.
3 p.m. I’m heading down south to visit my sister, and I stop by Flourish Cafe for a late lunch and treats to share with the family.
5:45 p.m. Back home in time to address some back-end processes — ordering flyers, scheduling social media posts, and responding to emails.
7 p.m. It’s dinner time. I love creating in the kitchen and tried a new recipe for chicken shawarma — it turned out amazing!
8:30 p.m. Wrapping up the day with some puppy cuddles while I crochet a baby blanket for my soon-to-arrive nephew.