24 Hours: Naomi Sky

Anyone who attended the sixth annual Washington Center for Women in Business and Thurston Economic Development Council Inspire Conference in early May likely will remember Naomi Sky: Hers was the first and last face attendees saw during the virtual event.
Sky has led three of the last six Inspireevents, all hosted virtually due to COVID-19.
“We are obviously hoping that by next year, it’ll be in person,” Sky, program manager for the WCWB, said of Inspire’s future. “And that whole goal there is, of course, to bring our clients and our community together in a space that is inclusive and diverse and has the technical assistance that businesses are looking for, but also that social networking aspect so that women, business leaders, and entrepreneurs can be with each other as well.”
Though time-consuming, planning the annual event is only one facet of Sky’s wide-ranging work with the WCWB. While her organization falls under the auspices of the Thurston Economic Development Council, the Small Business Administration-affiliated and -funded women’s business center serves the entire state. WCWB provides training, mentoring, business development, and financial access for women entrepreneurs Washington-wide.
Sky originally started with WCWB as an intern. She made such an impression that the organization’s leadership offered her a job before she finished college, prompting her to change her major from psychology and health sciences to business and community outreach.
“As much as I love psychology and health sciences, I had been focusing on that for the past decade of my life. I thought that the transition would be not only beneficial for my career, but also intellectually stimulating,” Sky said.
Sky’s psychology and health science education still comes in handy, though: She said the knowledge endowed by her previous major informs her current work.
“It has seamlessly integrated into my studies,” she said. “I think that having that foundation has definitely helped me and supported me emotionally and personally in order to be able to be a great coach, a great partner, and a great person to be in that community outreach position.”
Through community outreach, Sky has connected with myriad small, women-led businesses throughout the state and even has parlayed some of those relationships into partnerships that benefit WCWB’s clients. This, she said, is her favorite part of the job.
“I’ve been able to build a lot of strong partnerships with mostly women-owned businesses, and I think that is very vital to our community and the resilience of our economy,” Sky said of full-circle partnerships.
One example is the one WCWB has forged with the Seattle-based WMarketplace, an e-commerce site where women can launch or grow their businesses.
“I just love that full-circle effect,” Sky said.
Read on to see what a day in Sky’s life looks like.
8 a.m. Every morning, I make coffee and breakfast for my partner and see him off to work. Then, I enjoy some quiet morning reflections, either reading with a coffee in hand or snuggling with the dogs.
8:30 a.m. The workday officially begins, and I step into my home office, where I have been working since the start of the pandemic. I check my calendar to confirm my meetings and projects, catch up on emails, and work on daily tasks before my first meeting. 3:15 p.m. Sid, my little Brussels Griff on, helps me with WCWB social-media marketing.
10 a.m. I hop on Teams to meet with Colleen Butler, business development manager at The WMarketplace. We are coordinating our summer 2022 cohort of a program we host for women-owned businesses.
Noon I drive over to my favorite coffee shop, Olympia Coffee Roasting Co., to meet with Olympia City Council member and Inspire speaker Yê'n Hu`ynh to debrief the recent event and chat about future opportunities.
1:30 p.m. I prepare something quick and healthy to eat and spend the remainder of my break doing my favorite somatic breathing exercise and a little bit of yoga to stretch out.
2 p.m. Once lunch ends, I head over to Stellar Juices to meet with Yesi Lee, the WCWB’s program specialist for our weekly check-in, where we discuss program and professional goals while enjoying each other’s company.
4 p.m. I am organizing our summer 2022 cohort of Quick Startup: Her- Commerce, a training program for women-owned businesses. This is a great opportunity for participating businesses to launch on an e-commerce platform that cares about gender parity and, because of scholarships, is free of charge.
5:30 p.m. After wrapping up the day and sending off last-minute emails, it’s time to change and take the dogs for their evening walk with my partner, who is just getting home from work. We are so lucky to live near such gorgeous walking trails.
7 p.m. My partner, Raj, and I love dining out together. It gives us a chance to chat about our day and enjoy each other’s company. One of our favorite spots is Primo Grill.
9 p.m. It’s time to wind down and do a couple of last-minute chores to get ready for tomorrow. The day ends with evening pup snuggles.