24 Hours: Michelle Horton

The idea of childhood slumber parties likely evokes memories of rented VHS copies of Ghostbusters or The Little Mermaid; massive amounts of junk food; games of “light as a feather, stiff as a board”; pillow fights; talking late into the night; and, of course, friendship. For Gig Harbor resident and entrepreneur Michelle Horton, those sleepovers were with her cousin at her family’s A-frame cabin in Lake Whitney, Texas. “We’d have these weekend-long (sleepovers), just such great times. We’d make mud pies, and we’d go (water) skiing,” Horton remembered.
Today, the military wife and mother is still throwing sleepovers in A-frame domiciles, only now they’re miniaturized tents rather than cabins, as part of her business, Cozy Campers Sleepovers.
Using handmade wood-framed tents with swappable fabric covers, small mattresses, decorative pillows, lanterns, garlands, and twinkle lights, Cozy Campers creates a sleepover paradise the likes of which millennial parents have never seen. Customers can choose from myriad themes, like Harry Potter, boho, Star Wars, llamas, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, mermaids, and more. Additionally, add-on packages, like a donut wall or color- your-own-pillowcase art kits, are available, too.
The best part of her job, Horton said, is seeing her clients’ reaction. “I love the joy that I see on the kids’ faces when I step away, and they get to see the finished product,” Horton said. “Often there’s (questions of), ‘Can I touch it?’ or ‘Can I get in it?’ — just pure joy.”
Horton said sleepovers aren’t just for the kids; she has started a package for adults who are looking for a weekend escape — with taller tents and bigger mattresses, of course.
“They’re taller than me, and I’m 5 feet, 2 inches,” Horton said with a laugh. She soon will add an outdoor glamping experience, too.
Whenever Horton wants to add a new theme to her offerings, she calls up her aunt, Therese Sharratt, in Texas — whose family shared that A-frame cabin with her and provided her favorite sleepover memories — to make whatever is needed.
“She makes almost everything for Cozy Campers, from the tents to the bags I use to transport the pillows. I get weekly packages from her,” Horton said.
Keep reading to see a day in the life of this stylish-sleepover savant.
Noon
I begin prepping for a Friday party. Everything is organized in storage bins that correspond to each desired party theme.
12:30 p.m.
Next, I assemble party tents in preparation for transport to this evening’s desired venue.
3 p.m.
Today’s party theme is Barbie; I get to work setting up mattresses, tents, pillows, and decorations.
3:30 p.m.
Set up is complete for the Barbie party.
4:40 p.m.
It’s my turn to run the carpool for my son’s swim team, which meets at Curtis High School. Go, Sharks.
5:30 p.m.
Home and preparing dinner for the family. Tonight we’re having beef rice bowls.
7 p.m.
Fridays are family movie nights. Tonight we’re watching The Hunger Games.
9:55 p.m.
Tomorrow is a busy day with more parties to set up; turning in before 10 p.m. to get a jump on the day.
Day Two
6:30 a.m.
Got my coffee, and I’m ready to start the day.
7 a.m.
Before anything else, I’ve got to get in my Saturday morning run.
9 a.m.
Getting all the party materials together to load into our vehicles. My daughter recently started driving and often helps transport the materials to clients on busy days.
9:30 a.m.
The SUVs are packed, and we’re ready to depart.
10 a.m.
The first party on the docket today is a lips and hearts party. We set that up quickly and move on to the next.
11 a.m.
Next up is a Harry Potter party. Each tent gets a diff erent house color, and each child has a different house scarf and robe.
Noon
I pick up the rented materials from the Friday night party, start laundry, and prepare for tomorrow’s party pickup.