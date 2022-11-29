24 Hours: Mele Miller

The concept of ohana is one that has been deeply ingrained in Mele Miller’s life, having grown up in Hawaii as one of five children. This cultural ethos has served her well in her roles from bank teller in the late ’90s to her current position as chief operations officer for Seattle Credit Union, which has locations in Seattle, Burien, Tukwila, Tacoma, and beyond.
“The entire community is truly a part of a big family, and the word ohana is a word that’s used interchangeably with family, friends, and community,” Miller said, noting that she is not of native Hawaiian decent and identifies as a Black woman. “Some might think that it’s a little corny, but that’s what I carry with me.”
It was at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma that Miller began expanding her ohana, but it was there that she also decided to pursue a career in the financial services industry despite a major in studio arts. As a college student and teller, Miller encountered many people from all walks of life, and it opened her eyes to instances of financial inequity.
“I figured out very quickly which students came from households where they taught financial management, and the families that didn’t have exposure to financial management,” she said. “And (folks from) those families that didn’t have (that) exposure looked a heck of a lot like me, sounded like me, and felt like they came from my community.”
This began a pattern in Miller’s career where she’d see something that needed to be changed, she’d uncover a path with a greater ability to impact the dynamic of the industry, and she’d reach for that new role.
“The role I was in wasn’t enough. I needed to be able to do more,” she said.
From there, she progressed from business banker to credit officer, from wealth management to community development lending and investment, before alighting in her current position. She also attended the Pacific Coast Banking School, a premier-level graduate extension program, from which she graduated with honors.
Today, Miller continues working toward financial equity while helping SCU expand its reach into Pierce County. One step in this process has been the recent opening of the credit union’s Salishan Family Investment Center aimed at serving the Salishan community in Tacoma.
Additionally, Miller is excited to soon be bringing services to Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, where she lived for many years.
“I remember walking into (a bank) out there in Hilltop trying to ask for help (with my banking) and not being treated very respectfully — being treated like I was someone who should know better,” Miller said of what she describes as a traumatizing experience. “I saw the way that they interacted with other people that looked different than I did, and I never wanted that to happen again. … And so, (opening a location) in that same neighborhood, blocks away from where my career started, this is definitely full circle.”
5:40 a.m. I was born an athlete and raised by athletes, so I get up an hour before my children in the morning to train. The pandemic put many of my races on hold, but I’m always in search of a fun aquathlon, biathlon, or sprint triathlon. My Peloton is a safe bet when temperatures get cooler.
7:20 a.m. After breakfast, the boys and I are out the door with their self-packed lunches. We ride to school listening to a highly eclectic Spotify playlist titled “Family Jams” and filled with their favorite songs.
8:15 a.m. Coffee and I have a special relationship that began in college. My drink of choice is an extra-hot, tall, nonfat mocha, and Macrina bakery is one of the cafes that gets it right every time.
8:30 a.m. Most days, I am one of three to four people at our corporate office. Seattle Credit Union has maintained a hybrid model to support the needs of our teams, where more than half of our employees continue to work from home and thrive.
9 a.m. I typically engage in five to 12 in-person or virtual meetings per day that include team huddles, strategy sessions, community engagements, individual coaching, or board meetings.
9:30 a.m. Our CEO opted to work in the office today, and I couldn’t pass on an opportunity to discuss the expansion of our branch network in person.
11 a.m. We recently revised the Seattle Credit Union core values to best reflect our deep-rooted commitment to inventive, inclusive, invested leadership. I’m participating in a pilot leadership training based on these commitments today — and spoiled with a delicious lunch provided by Conscious Eatery.
2 p.m. We are expanding. During what many view as a strained economic climate, we have identified this to be an even more pivotal moment for us to show up for the communities we serve. I plucked the kids out of school a few minutes early to join the ribbon-cutting of our new financial resource center in Lynnwood.
6 p.m. My husband and I have made a commitment to sit down to dinner with our children every night, thereby being present for them and creating space for family dialogue and questions.
6:30 p.m. The boys are attentively listening to my “be on your best behavior” lecture before the babysitter arrives. The adults could use a night out and have committed to attending an important fundraiser.
7 p.m. It is not uncommon for me to attend community events at least once per week, and I am especially excited for this masquerade gala. Tonight, we support Big Brothers Big Sisters, for which I was a volunteer for more than 15 years.
9 p.m. Back at home to make sure teeth are brushed and tuck the boys into bed, although they will tell friends that they are too old for a goodnight smooch.
10 p.m. A quick email check before relaxing in front of the TV with my husband. We are typically asleep by 11 p.m. after half an episode of a cooking show, news, or some Netflix series we decided to binge.