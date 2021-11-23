The last several months have heralded a confluence of emotions for Lisa Hallett, co-founder and executive director of wear blue: run to remember.
The endurance athlete and mom of three had just marked the 12th anniversary of her husband John’s service-related death with a 93-mile remembrance run around Mount Rainier in late August, around the same time the government-ordered drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan was reaching a climax. A few weeks later, Hallett flew to New York City to speak on the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11. She followed that up with a trip down the Hudson River to West Point, John’s alma mater, where she celebrated his 20-year class reunion.
Through her global nonprofit — whose mission is to “honor the service and sacrifice of the American military through active remembrance” — Hallett said she was able to find the strength to navigate an emotional time, immersing herself in a community with shared experiences, just like she did when she helped found wear blue following her husband’s death in 2009.
“I think now is the time to show up more than ever before,” she said. “When a hurricane passes, it’s not over after the hurricane has moved through. That’s the time we have to begin doing the work. And so now, at the close of our time in the Middle East, now is the time for our community to truly and intentionally come together, for us to show up for ourselves, for one another.”
When she isn’t running for sport, pleasure, community, or catharsis, Hallett is either caring for her children — which she said “takes a village” as a single mother with kids ages 15, 14, and 12 — or steering the ship at wear blue. The latter, she said, can keep her quite busy securing partnerships with Pacific Northwest businesses such as Amazon and Staypineapple Hotels.
“A not-for-profit is a business,” she said. “We have strategic goals, we have to sustain our staff, we believe in what we’re doing, and we want to see it grow and thrive.”
In addition to hosting remembrance runs each year, much of wear blue’s strategy is focused on programs that help support Gold Star Families — families that have lost a loved one in combat — including a Gold Star youth leadership program. Keep reading to see what a day in Hallett’s busy life looks like. And then join her beginning at 9 a.m. any given Saturday at DuPont’s Powderworks Park for a remembrance run.
4:45 a.m. As a single, working parent, I schedule East Coast hours. This creates the space to juggle the demands of work, time with my kids, and the rigors of endurance training. Coffee is a must during this quiet, productive time.
6:45 a.m. Mr. Denny, a close family friend, drives the children to school. I can achieve so much more because I have a strong community.
7:45 a.m. I arrive at The Pioneer Collective ̶ a co-working space in Tacoma that allows me to dig into my professional goals while protecting my home life.
8 a.m. I jump on a Zoom call with Hiring Our Heroes, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce program. We are growing our leadership team and are grateful for the talent and training that the chamber provides.
9 a.m. I meet with the chairman of the board, Michael Grayum. We are reviewing the budget, highlighting strategic plan progress, and discussing opportunities for board expansion.
Noon I drive to Seattle for a collaboration session with corporate partner Staypineapple Hotels and The Maxwell Hotel. They are dedicating a portion of room sales throughout November to wear blue as a part of their commitment to military and veteran families.
1:30 p.m. I go to physical therapy at Waterland Performance. Regular visits with my physical therapist make me stronger and keep me injury-free as I train to run the JFK 50-miler later this month.
3 p.m. I pick up Bryce and Heidi from school and proceed to cross-country practice. With COVID safety restrictions, practices are parent-led. Successful parenting comes down to combined efforts: We all win with this workout.
4:45 p.m. I’m back on Interstate 5 to pick up Jackson from football practice. He always wears his dad’s old T-shirts under his uniform. Melts my heart every time.
6:30 p.m. Rose. Thorn. Bud. Each night at dinner, we share our highlight from the day, what we wish we could change, and what we’re anticipating in the next day. I savor these minutes where we’re all together as a family.
7:30 p.m. I fire off a few last-minute work emails as I help the kids close out their school assignments. My head will hit the pillow within half an hour.