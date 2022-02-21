24 Hours: Blake Merwin

As a high school freshman, Blake Merwin couldn’t have known that teaching himself a new hobby based on something he saw on television would lead to a lifelong passion and a successful business.
Merwin had been fishing conventionally for most of his life when he decided to give fly fishing a chance. Aided by a “really crappy fly rod” his dad gifted him, Merwin began to teach himself a new skill.
“This was before the time of YouTube,” the present-day owner of Gig Harbor Fly Shop said with a laugh. “All I could do is, like, look at pictures in a book; they weren’t even good pictures — they were drawings. It was so stinking hard to learn how to cast.”
After conquering fly fishing, Merwin wasn’t done teaching himself new skills. In 2004, while attending graduate school at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, he launched an online fly shop called Wilderness Angler.
“(It was) the dark ages of the internet, like, this was back when Amazon only sold books,” he said. “It wasn’t easy to build out a website like it is today. So, I bought an HTML for Dummies book and kind of taught myself how to do coding stuff on the website.”
Back in Gig Harbor with a master’s degree in divinity, Merwin opened the brick-and-mortar Gig Harbor Fly Shop in 2009, while working as a pastor.
Today, Merwin has a staff of 10 who run the day-to-day operations of the shop while he splits his time between his two jobs. He has his hands in many aspects of the business, from conceptualizing the contents in the shop’s Fly of the Month Club subscription boxes, to photographing products or leading one of the shop’s many trips to places such as Cuba, Belize, and Mexico.
But Merwin is quick to point out that fly fishing aficionados and novices alike need not travel to a far-off locale to partake in excellent fishing.
“A lot of people, when they think of fly fishing, they think of A River Runs Through It, and they think of Brad Pitt standing in some river in Montana,” Merwin said.
Opportunities in fly fishing abound right here in Western Washington, he said. There are cutthroat and salmon to be found in the Puget Sound, steelhead on the Olympic Peninsula, and trout in lowland and mountain lakes and streams.
7:30 a.m. Whether Iʼm fishing or working, I canʼt start the day without some AeroPress coffee.
8 a.m. I get to work at home tying up some flies for a customer getting ready to embark on a fishing trip to Costa Rica.
9:15 a.m. We are always coming up with new flies for our Fly of the Month subscription service. Today, Iʼm taking pictures of the flies for our website.
11:40 a.m. I take a break from editing to stop by the store and drop off supplies — and apparently replace the water cooler jug.
Noon My team handles day-to-day operations, but when Iʼm in the shop, I like to stop and chat with new customers taking our classes. Today, weʼre hosting our Introduction to Fly Fishing class.
1:15 p.m. Back at home, I resume my photo editing; just a few more pictures.
3 p.m. Once Iʼm done with work, I hit some trails around Gig Harbor for a hike with my kids, wife, and dog.
5 p.m. Tonight, Iʼm preparing some Belizean Seré for dinner; there is a lot of chopping involved.
6 p.m. Dinner is served!