24 Hours: Ashley Griffith and Michele Jones

In another world, business partners Michele Jones and Ashley Griffith might never have crossed paths. Had Marylander Jones never vacationed in the Pacific Northwest and fallen in love with the area, or had Cincinnati-raised Griffith never followed her now-husband back to his hometown, the two friends might never have met, and Tacoma micro venue Grit City Weddings + Events and The Space might never have existed.
In 2019, Griffith planned and executed a wedding as a gift to a close friend. The event was such a smash that her husband suggested she pursue wedding planning. “I was like, ‘OK — I’ll quit my job, and I’ll start a business,’” she said with a laugh.
After organizing a few more weddings, Griffith brought Jones on board in 2021. In 2022, the two opened The Space micro event venue on South Tacoma Way.
Each woman’s unique specialties have proven to mesh well together. Jones, who has a background in production, focuses more on business operations such as bookkeeping, venue management, giving tours, and organizing nonwedding events. Meanwhile, Griffith handles most of the wedding sales, planning, and design.
While the business cut its teeth on nuptials, Jones said nonwedding events, especially at The Space — which is versatile and hospitable to reconfiguration — are rapidly picking up.
“This year, we’ve been getting — it’s kind of crazy — law firms that want to hire (us) to plan events; (we have a) St. Patty’s Day event that this will be the second year; and I’m doing a pre-prom event for a family,” Jones said, adding that she and Griffith also are donating their time to a few upcoming auctions for nonprofits.
In the future, Griffith hopes to add more personnel to the team to assist with weddings. Jones said she would love to eventually have multiple micro event venues across Tacoma to help bolster local businesses — particularly those owned by women of color, Indigenous people, and other communities often in the business community’s margins. Jones cited an example of a fledgling cake baker she brought into The Space for a cake-decorating class.
“She ended up doing seven or eight (classes), and now she’s doing private parties in people’s homes. So, my goal would be to really focus on that more so that we’re supporting the community,” Jones said.
Michele Jones
6:30 a.m. I often start work early on event weekends, which means I’m working from home with the family around — it’s our version of chaos. Often, there are two very lazy dogs holding down the couch.
10 a.m. We are loading out from an event we had at The Space last night, during which we completely transformed the Space. It was fun, but now we get to do the work of getting it reset to normal.
11:30 a.m. There is a lot of post-event cleaning and moving around of furniture. My husband, Andy, is always right there with me and is my biggest supporter in our endeavors. He also is a woodworker who builds furniture and decorations for The Space.
2 p.m. We are hosting a booth at the Seattle Wedding Show. These types of events give us an excellent avenue for connecting with potential clients and other vendors.
4 p.m. We head to Seattle to pick up our furniture and design props from the wedding show Ashley worked on with our team. Andy drives while I navigate.
7 p.m. We keep things super chill on weekend evenings when we don’t have any events. You can often find the family parked on the couch watching a movie or snuggling a pup.
Ashley Griffith
9 a.m. My husband, Ross, and I go on walks most days. It gives us an opportunity to stay connected during the busyness of the season. Today, the morning sunshine was incredible.
10:30 a.m. I often find myself working at home at different times based on client meetings and our event schedule. While I’m there, I have a great office partner — a giant cat named Roosevelt.
Noon I pull together a pink-and-green setup for a client’s tables. Having a design center at our office allows me the opportunity to dream and test out the different mood boards I create with their vision in mind.
1 p.m. Our son, Otis, is helping us move stuff around, so we take a short break to walk down the street and pick up lunch from Beyond Thunderdome. We end up eating lunch together at The Space while watching our new obsession, BattleBots.
4 p.m. I spent a good amount of time arranging the table display so it would feel appealing to potential clients. This one was my own design and showcased colors and textures I am currently enjoying this season — it was a hit.
8 p.m. One of the ways I find inspiration and relaxation is to play the piano in the evenings. Not only does it help me relax, but it also challenges me. It’s a great way to wind down.