24 Hours: Andy Jones

When Andy Jones and his wife, Michele, relocated from Atlanta to the Pacific Northwest in late 2018, the only requisites for their home were affordability and proximity to an airport for ease of egress when Andy’s job as a stage manager for Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard required him to be on tour.
Tacoma seemed to “fit the bill” for the enterprising couple. Michele launched a wedding and event venue aptly named The Space. And when Andy was in town, he began to seek clients for his ongoing side hustle of building and repairing guitars, known as Jones Guitar Co.
“I am kind of embarrassed to say (that) I’ve not spent a lot of time getting to know the Tacoma music industry, because I’ve always been gone,” Andy said of the prepandemic era.
The need to keep his business low-key has remained intact, though, due in part to his method of specifically crafting each instrument with the client in mind.
“I really enjoy meeting with someone, a (musician), and finding out what makes (them) tick,” Andy said. “And then coming up with an instrument that fulfills that rather than just creating 10 of these guitars that are all pretty much the same.
“I really try to aim for it being something that’s tailored to the individual player,” he continued.
Some work can be accomplished in the Jones’ home, but most of Andy’s creations are born in the 600-square-foot workshop behind Michele’s venue. “The trade-off is that I have to build them stuff for their weddings,” Andy said with a laugh.
The couple’s son, Otis, even helps his father out after school with woodworking projects around The Space. Of having a professional business arrangement with his wife, Andy said it’s a balancing act that has overall “been totally worth it.”
“I think that there have been more bonding moments than the intense moments,” he said. “There have been more moments where we’ve lifted each other up than we’ve fought with each other.”
6:45 a.m. Two very morning-averse people attempting to get through the morning routine in a timely (and fun) manner. My wife, Michele, works with a company on the East Coast, so she’s up and working before Otis and I open our eyes, which leaves us to our own devices.
7:50 a.m. Most mornings when I’m not on tour, I take Otis to school. This is one of my favorite times of the day. Otis is starting to recognize words on vehicles and buildings, so the drive is often a time to practice reading.
8:30 a.m. My paint room is set up at our house, so I like to take care of any spraying after I take Otis to school and before I head to the shop.
10 a.m. Like most days, I’m a little mentally fried from the rush of the morning, so I like to do “shop maintenance” when I first arrive. This gives me an on-ramp to the highly detail-oriented work of instrument-making. Some days I spend this time sharpening hand tools; some days I spend it pushing a broom.
11 a.m. Once I feel a little more “zen’d out,” I’ll start working on current projects. Today, I’m installing the frets on a neck to be glued into its body.
1 p.m. Lunch break at one of our favorite local spots, Sushido. I highly recommend the Mariners Roll lunch special (Michele is partial to the Yummy Yummy roll).
2:30 p.m. I love almost everything about building instruments ̶ except sanding. So, I often save this chore for the post-lunch lull. Here, I’m wet sanding the finish on a bass I built for a close friend in Atlanta.
4 p.m. After picking Otis up from school, Michele brought him back to The Space so he could hang out while we finish up some projects. It’s become a second home for us, and he has been learning how to help out with different chores and projects.
5 p.m. Before we head out for the day, I water all the plants Michele has incorporated into the venue. We call this the “plant loft,” and it resembles what most of our home looks like. Michele has surpassed the qualifications to be called a “plant lady.”
6:30 p.m. Post-dinner, we spend some random family time together in front of the fire before Otis has to get ready for bed. Of course, our dog, Gene Simmons, is always present.
9 p.m. to midnight I go back to the shop to work late into the night. This is one of my favorite times to be in the shop … the family is sleeping, and I fi nd it easier to focus on the work at hand. I give myself a hard midnight curfew while I dial in the setup on a nearly completed instrument.