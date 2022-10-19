24 Hours: Amy Brown

While on an extended break from the University of Washington in the early aughts, Amy Brown walked in Arthur Murray Dance Center in Hawaii and walked out with a job teaching ballroom dancing.
“You know that list of things you want to do before you die, (dancing) was always kind of at the top of the list,” she recalled. “I just like really felt this calling to dance and I grew up taking dance lessons sporadically, but was by no means an amazing or a well-trained dancer.”
That one job precipitated many fortuitous events in Brown’s personal and professional life. When Brown returned to the Pacific Northwest, it led her to meet her future husband and business partner, Steve, when they were randomly paired as teacher and student. Her work also saw her participate nationally in ballroom dancing competitions, which necessitated travel far and wide. And in 2006, her job led to her start her own Tacoma Arthur Murray franchise — an operation she eventually sold in 2013.
Today, Brown runs an Enumclaw-based, English garden-style farm and event venue called Laughing Goat Botanical Gardens with her forever dance partner. From equine boarding to goat pastures to seasonal produce, the farm has reinvented itself several times over since Steve purchased the land in 2001 for his former career in competitive horse dressage.
The name Laughing Goat originates from the farm’s goat pasture iteration.
“I imagined myself as Heidi frolicking through the grass with my sweet little herd of goats with bells around their necks and then bringing them into the barn, milking them, and then creating these artisanal cheeses,” she said. “The cold hard reality was, that’s a lot of work. … So, when we were coming up with the name, (Steve) was like, ‘How about Laughing Goat Botanical Gardens, because the joke’s on me that you made me get these goats?’”
The farm is now home to approximately 2,000 plant varieties, with the goats still kept there as pets. The couple is currently renovating the barn and building out more gardens and spaces for hosting flower workshops, corporate retreats, family reunions, weddings, and other events. Walking among the flowers, playing a part in people’s special occasions, and avoiding the pitfalls of full-time farming are among Brown’s favorite aspects of her current work.
“I came from a business where I was working seven days a week, 15 hours a day,” Brown said of her career in dance. “That just didn’t really appeal to me. … I just did not want to spend my time in another grind.”
Keep reading to see a day in Brown’s blessedly less-than-15-hour workday.
7:30 a.m. The morning starts as usual with coffee — a latte made with oat milk.
8 a.m. The not-so-fun side of running a business is all the computer work. Payroll and taxes are on the docket for today.
9 a.m. One thing we do here in the garden is save seeds. A recent batch is from the Lunaria plant, which we will be planting and offering in our seed store soon.
10 a.m. September and October are the best months for harvest. Today, I’m harvesting green beans.
11 a.m. Part of what we do with plants is risk management. Tunnel growing comes with its own set of challenges. We recently discovered all the ID tags on each dahlia plant had been chewed off. We are now retagging each plant.
Noon A break for lunch means leftover pasta with farm-fresh tomatoes and onions paired with a green salad and topped with homemade dressing.
12:30 p.m. The staff and I are planning a photo shoot of our goats wearing flower crowns, so we’ll start by getting everything set up to make the crowns.
1 p.m. Our hands are hard at work putting together the intricate details of each flower crown.
2 p.m. Hilarity ensued trying to fit — and keep — a flower crown on a goat. Goats aren’t exactly cooperative animals — and, to them, flowers are a delicious treat.
2:30 p.m. Velma was the most well-behaved subject, so I let her finish off her crown. Based on her reaction, it was very yummy.
3:30 p.m. Packing up a late-in-the-day request from a local café that uses our produce. This lettuce will go straight from the garden bed to people’s plates the same day.
5 p.m. A familiar sight with our two farm dogs, Jax and Tilly, leading the way. We spend a significant amount of time walking the property, so this access path is well traveled.
6:30 p.m. All cleaned up and out to dinner with my husband. We like to patronize a local café that has supported our farm dating back to the founding of both businesses.
7 p.m. I ordered a carrot cumin hummus platter, made with local produce grown right here in Enumclaw. It was delicious.
8:30 p.m. I wind down by reading, sometimes about gardens, sometimes for pleasure. Tonight, I’m thumbing through the latest issue of The English Garden magazine.