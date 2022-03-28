24 Hours: Amanda Beard

On average, most Americans reach retirement age around 65. But for professional athletes, the sun can set on a career by age 30. Such was the case for Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard. In retirement, many like Beard face the question of, “What next?”
After all, Beard had begun traveling and competing on the national stage when she was just 13 years old. Less than a year later, Beard earned her first gold medal, at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, making her the second-youngest American swimmer to ever accomplish that feat and elevating her to instant celebrity status. In all, Beard won seven Olympic medals — two gold, four silver, and one bronze — and, for a time, was the world record-holder in the 200-meter breaststroke. Additionally, Beard worked as a model and spokesperson and graced the pages of myriad newspapers and magazines.
“That’s a really hard transition,” the Gig Harbor resident said of leaving her sport in 2012 not long after she did not qualify for that year’s Summer Olympics in London. “You’re so used to having every second of your day completely consumed by your sport — sponsor obligations and contracts, travel for competitions, and speaking engagements and clinics — so from going from having this jam-packed schedule to retiring, it sounds like it’ll be fun and amazing, and (you’ll) have all this free time.”
Beard quickly realized, however, that she needed a professional purpose.
“(Retirement) can be kind of a letdown,” she said. “You want to be passionate about something and dedicate your life to something.”
Her objective was to regroup and reorganize: “I (asked myself), ‘How can I rededicate my time into something that I’ll be just as passionate about, and I’ll feel like I’m doing good, working, and challenging my fate all at the same time?’”
At the time, Beard was living in Tucson, Arizona, with her husband, photographer Sacha Brown, and their two children, Blaise and Doone, when she discovered how she could accomplish her goal. In Tucson, Beard’s children attended a learn-to-swim school operated by a close friend.
“It was just such a cool experience and process,” she said of the school. “It (was) really nice to have a facility that is just solely dedicated to teaching kids how to swim.”
Concurrently, Beard and Brown were considering a move to the South Sound, where Beard’s parents had grown up. Beard, raised in Irvine, California, often spent summers and holidays at her family’s vacation home in Gig Harbor. She found her “What next?” by opening Beard Swim Co. in 2017.
For Beard, it all made sense.
“In Washington, we’re surrounded by water,” she said. “So, it’s just kind of one of those things where I wanted to be able to pass on what our wonderful experience was with (our friend’s swim school) to other families in our community.”
In her 2013 New York Times bestseller, In the Water They Can’t See You Cry, Beard chronicles her early life, career, and the months leading up to her retirement, and doesn’t pull punches when describing the struggles that came alongside her wins.
While competing at the highest level, the book reveals, Beard also was navigating her parents’ divorce and struggling at school due to her dyslexia. Later in her career as both a swimmer and a model, Beard battled body dysmorphia, bulimia, unhealthy relationships, and a period of self-mutilation, while at the same time holding the title as the most downloaded female athlete on the internet and appearing on the pages of countless sports and lifestyle magazines.
In her book, Beard recalled the fallout from a men’s magazine photo shoot that cost her a sponsor and more.
“(The sponsor) wasn’t the only one that didn’t want to be associated with me anymore,” she wrote. “A clinic where I was scheduled to hold a four-hour workshop for 100 kids looking for pointers on their strokes was canceled because the parents felt I wasn’t a good role model.”
Today, Beard fills her days coaching young athletes and continues to be every bit the role model her sponsor didn’t believe her to be. She doesn’t sugarcoat her past, and talks frankly and with fortitude about her struggles in the book, during public speaking opportunities, and in life.
“I see a lot of books coming out that focus on a lot of the positives that happen in people’s lives and their journeys, which is awesome, and you want to obviously talk about those great victories in your life,” Beard said. “But for me personally, I just felt like I needed to have something really raw that was true to myself and the things that I was experiencing and going through.”
In addition to running the swim school and coaching budding athletes, Beard spends her days ferrying her kids to their sports (baseball and swimming); working part time as a stroke consultant for KING Aquatic Club; serving on the board of the Hope Floats Foundation, which awards scholarships to schools such as Beard Swim Co. for children who otherwise could not afford lessons; and serving on the advisory board of Cheribundi, a Connecticut-based tart cherry juice company geared toward helping athletes recover post-workout. Beard also is part owner of ear care company Ear Pro and is a public speaker.
Beard Swim Co. is geared toward families and a family operation in itself. Beyond swim lessons and coaching, underwater photography sessions with Brown also are offered, and sometimes those shoots are assisted by Blaise and Doone. Brown also manages the business’s social media sites, sharing crisp images of clients learning water safety. (One of his photos can be seen on the cover of this magazine.)
“He’s got just much more of that visual, artistic way of looking at things,” Beard said. “And we have all these amazingly adorable kids coming in and out of the facilities, so they’re really fun to (photograph), too.”
5:30 a.m. Early bird gets the worm. Woke up to jump on calls with business partners and investors to discuss partnership and expansion opportunities for Beard Swim Co.
7:21 a.m. Strategically squeezed in a quick morning photo shoot for an Instagram sponsor before dropping the kids off at school so my husband could have his favorite production assistants on set.
2:25 p.m. Held a Red Cross CPR class for our employees needing certification refreshing. When you run a swim school, safety is paramount ̶ no exceptions.
9:50 a.m. Jumped in the water to spend some time fine-tuning the skills of my private-lesson students. I work with some amazing kids and really enjoy this part of the day.
12:17 p.m. Worked on the daily task of employee and student scheduling in my office. This unseen part of what our managers do often takes up the bulk of the afternoon hours prior to opening our doors and is an incredibly important part of keeping Beard Swim Co. running smoothly.
4 p.m. Dropped my son, Blaise, off at his Narrows Baseball Club scrimmage and watched him warm up for a couple of minutes prior to heading back to work.
5 p.m. Spent time in the Beard Swim Co. natatorium checking in on our deck supervisors, instructors, and group-lesson students. The afternoon and evening are the most popular times of day for swim lessons and are when the pools come to life.
6:15 p.m. Finished off the day with my daughter, Doone, at her swim practice with KING Aquatic Club. I don’t know if she’ll be an Olympian, but she loves to swim.