What comes to mind when someone mentions investments? Stocks? Bonds?
You wouldn’t be wrong to jump first to these ideas, but sometimes overlooked is how investments can go beyond these traditional asset classes. Many investors diversify their financial portfolios through a wide range of assets, including real estate, art, and precious metals such as gold.
“You could simply state it as ‘assets that you can either see or touch,’” Andy Stolz, vice president and wealth manager at Stolz & Associates in Tacoma said about tangible assets. “Most investors would typically be referring to gold or real estate. There are others (assets) that are more niche, (like) artwork, collectibles, cars, and antiques. … Typically, these (assets) are thought of as a hedge against uncertain economic conditions.”
When it comes to choosing assets, Stolz said to simply be an investor — “Don’t be a ‘gold person’ or ‘real estate person.’” All these assets have a place in your portfolio and, ultimately, can improve diversification.
But how and where can one start? Acquiring some rare and valuable items like limited-edition vehicles, homes, jewelry, or artwork that align with your personal taste could be a good jumping-off point, according to Stolz.
“I believe your personal goals are what drives the portfolio construction process, not the economic backdrop, or the range of financial products that are currently available,” he said. “It all starts with your goals. … But also making sure that (those assets) are something that’s going to be a part of your personal plan and help you to get wherever you’re trying to go.”
Precious Metals
Gold is one of the world’s oldest asset classes and has a track record of increasing value and keeping up with inflation. Primary metals include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, which can be bought as coins, bars, and rounds, according to Bellevue Rare Coins’ website.
“Historically, as the stock market has done poorly, we’ve seen gold do well,” said Stolz. “During times when you think we’ll have some weakness in the stock market, gold could potentially be a good investment during that timeframe.”
Investing in precious metals such as gold is beneficial since it acts as an inflation hedge, according to Stolz. Currently, Stolz said we’re in a timeframe where inflation is elevated and we’re hearing more about gold.
“From 1926 to 2021, the inflation grew from $1 to $16,” he said. “You need $16 today to buy what you could have bought in 1926 with $1. That’s kind of your initial task for an investment. Did it keep up with time? (The) numbers that I looked at today (show) that gold grew to about $90 over that same timeframe. It’s certainly kept up with inflation over a long-term timeframe.”
To invest in precious metals, Bellevue Rare Coins’ website suggests three routes: buying physical precious metal bullion from a trusted dealer; investing in precious metal exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track specific metals; and investing in precious metal mining stocks or ETFs, though that’s not typically recommended. If investors are looking to purchase physical precious metals, it is recommended to visit a coin dealer.
Investing in precious metals is also a benefit since they are an asset you literally can hold; have no ongoing management fees; and are useful in emergencies, fun to collect, easily tradeable, and immune to disruptions in the financial system.
Despite the benefits, Stolz highlighted that gold does not provide an ongoing income.
“Although it may be a good inflation hedge, if your goal is not to just keep up with inflation, but also growing your wealth, you may want to look into other asset classes,” he said. “It’s just an asset you hold and hope that the price increases.”
Real Estate
When investing in tangible assets, many investors also turn toward real estate. Investing in real estate is ideal for buyers who plan to hold it long-term to obtain maximum appreciation.
“Historically, (a home) gains equity over time,” Windermere Real Estate Realtor Britt Wibmer said. “You’re able to appreciate a much larger asset than what you would have put down for a down payment. Let’s say your down payment is $100,000 on a $1 million property asset. You have only put down $100,000, but you’re making appreciation off a full million dollars.”
When it comes time to invest in real estate, Wibmer advises looking into specific neighborhoods and understanding the pros and cons of that neighborhood. Wibmer also advised buying the smaller home on the block to turn a small investment into something larger.
“I counsel my clients on thinking about the home that’s workable for a large swath of people and to keep that family of four in mind,” she said. “That will help direct and guide you to make the right real estate purchase that will ultimately appreciate and be able to resell more quickly.”
Although real estate has kept up with inflation over time, Stolz said it’s not a “perfect hedge.”
“If you just look at the last couple of years, we had inflation start going up,” he said. “Since the beginning of 2002, prices have gone up somewhere around 13%.”
Overall, when it comes to investing, Stolz said it’s important to have a diversified portfolio. “Something that people don’t fully realize is probably procrastination is one of the biggest expenses that you’ll face as it relates to your financial plan,” he said.