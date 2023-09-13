So often, the business titles that appear in this section are subject to the column writer’s whim. Perhaps a well-timed press release about an upcoming debut will drop into our inbox and pique our interest. Maybe we’ll be intrigued by a TikTok creator — or BookTok, as literary nerds in the know like to call it — exploring the latest self-help guide. Other times, we’ll comb Goodreads and Amazon’s new releases for hours looking for just the right read. This month, we decided to look inward and ask some of our staff members to recommend a business book that made an impact on them. Here’s what they had to say. — Joanna Kresge
'Grow: 12 Unconventional Lessons for Becoming an Unstoppable Entrepreneur' by Mike Fata
Page Two Press | $17.95
“Passion. Integrity. Community. All in 12 easy steps. This book has an unconventional conception of entrepreneurship, but its simplicity and structure make it an easy, informative read worth spending time with.” — Jeff Burlingame, editor in chief
'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson
Henry Holt & Co. | $28.99
“This book is full of invaluable lessons and examples of just how powerful our everyday mindset can shape our world, whether at work or in life. It’s absolutely fantastic.” — John Paine, account executive
'Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect' by Will Guidara
Optimism Press | $29
“Will’s storytelling will effectively encourage many readers to elevate the role of hospitality in life and business. The book’s ultimate message is that providing the ‘guests’ in your life incredible and memorable hospitality with gratitude and a humble spirit is simply the right thing to do.” — Josh Dunn, president