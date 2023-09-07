Miriam Battson doesn’t buy into the popular notion that it has to be lonely once you make it to the top.
As president and CEO of Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Battson is her office’s resident cheerleader, a listening ear, and a font of expertise when one of her colleagues needs a helping hand.
Having previously served as a chamber ambassador, Battson places a particular importance on the chamber’s work in building community relationships and connecting like-minded business professionals with one another. Above all, they work together to advocate for a strong local economy.
We recently caught up with Battson and asked her to impart some lessons from her ongoing time in the local chamber.
1. Embrace the unknown, as it often presents ideal opportunities. When considering something new, ask yourself, “Can I think of a reason why not?” This mindset can be incredibly powerful.
2. Not all good ideas are perfectly timed. Just because it’s a good idea doesn’t mean it needs to be implemented today.
3. Practice the pause. Listen first, seek to understand, then respond. In important conversations, keep asking, “Anything else?” to make sure that you hear it all. This approach can reveal deeper levels to an issue.
4. Know when you simply need to bring a smile and “the calm” to your team. Then help remove obstacles to help them succeed.
5. Remain approachable and open to feedback. We all have room for improvement.