As chief academic officer of Puyallup’s Chief Leschi Schools, Jeannine Medvedich wears many hats.
In her position, she is in service to all departments that involve student curriculum and instruction. Medvedich got her start in education more than 28 years ago. Growing up with disabilities, Medvedich struggled in a traditional school system that often left her feeling as if education was an uphill battle.
As defeating as school felt, Medvedich still found hope and solace in a handful of teachers and faculty who encouraged her onward. Eventually, a mentor (who later would become her mother-in-law) taught her the importance of seeing school through and told her, “All of your life people will try to take from you, but the one thing no one can take is your education.”
From that moment on, Medvedich was determined to become an educator so she could advocate for systems that ensured all children could learn to high levels. While meeting the needs of each and every individual student is difficult, Medvedich welcomes the challenge. For the second year in a row, Chief Leschi Schools has maintained a 92 percent graduation rate — a number that trounces the current pubic school graduation rate by 10 percent.
Most recently, Medvedich has been asked to speak on behalf of the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) and Chief Leschi across the nation. So far, she has traveled to schools in Oklahoma, South Dakota, Illinois, New Mexico, and California.
Below, Medvedich shares some of the lessons she’s learned in her more than two decades as an educator in South Puget Sound schools.
1. Go into this profession with a heart of service, and remember that each person you serve comes with amazing gifts and a lesson for your personal growth.
2. Ask yourself, “What would I want for my own child or a child that is important to (me)?” and strive to do better for other people’s children.
3. In education, we look at data a lot. When looking at data, remember that each and every number represents a student, and that student is someone’s 100 percent.
4. Education is a very rewarding and challenging profession; sometimes you won’t see your impact right away. Always give yourself some grace.
5. Know that when you choose education, you are going to be surrounded by the most caring and supportive colleagues.