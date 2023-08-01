No day looks the same for Thurston County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Schaffert. On Monday, he could be immersed in public-policy planning or securing funding for vital community projects. By Wednesday, he could be promoting community health or forging new, meaningful connections within the county and beyond.
In his role, Schaffert oversees the Chamber’s daily operations, implements its strategic plan, fosters community engagement, and more.
We recently asked Schaffert for his top pieces of advice for people looking to begin or further their career in their local Chamber organization. According to Schaffert, there has never been a better time to join the Chamber.
1. Joining a Chamber is an exciting opportunity. To excel in its environment, it’s crucial to grasp the Chamber’s mission and understand its role in the community. This knowledge will guide you in finding innovative ways to contribute and stand out.
2. While possessing relevant skills is essential, don’t underestimate the power of natural abilities, like engaging with people and supporting their Chamber experiences. Providing exceptional customer service is key, since Chambers are service-oriented businesses that thrive on building strong relationships.
3. Embrace the role of a generalist. Working at a Chamber often involves diverse responsibilities. You may have specific tasks, but don’t be surprised if you’re also involved in exciting projects beyond your primary role. Embracing this versatility will help you grow both personally and professionally.