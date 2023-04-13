How to Create a Contemporary Personal Brand

As a communication tool, personal branding leverages narrative to shape the world’s perception of a person or business. It results from the river of information running through communication channels — including how a brand makes others feel, what values it is known for, and its overall social media footprint.
With consistency and intention, anyone can build a brand and, when done correctly, it might deepen connections with clients, customers, and colleagues. The beauty of the process is that it’s more about telling a story than looking in a mirror. We spoke with a couple of local influencers, storytellers, and marketers to find out how to begin.
1. Determine your target audience
Because trends come and go, determining your target audience is a key rule of the marketing world: that audience is one thing that can more easily be coaxed into sticking around. While it’s natural to want to emphasize what you want to be known for, successful personal brands focus more on their ideal customers than themselves.
A great example of someone who understands the balance well is Ruthy Ann Taylor, Tacoma realtor and co-owner of Mosaic Real Estate. With an Instagram community of more than 11,000 followers, Taylor said this approach entails that “the person that I am talking to is just like me. They’re a middle-aged mom who is also struggling with motherhood. … And she doesn’t have it all together.”
When you define a clear vision of your ideal client, that will be your compass for branding decisions.
2. Your niche should be what you're most confident speaking to
Once you know your audience, filter their problems through the lens formed by your business offerings as well as your life experience.
In Taylor’s case, move-up buyers are her specialty. Growing families means a growing need for space — a challenge Taylor and her family recently experienced.
“It doesn’t mean I don’t help others (outside of that specialty),” she said, “but when you’re speaking to a niche, you speak with authority. You become the expert on the topic, because we’re not all experts in everything.”
3. Dip deep to clarify your values
Like a niche, values you embody help establish credibility, set you apart, and energize your brand with purpose.
Tash Haynes, a Tacoma professional lifestyle and travel blogger and photographer, exemplifies this trait. From the moment users land on her Instagram profile (@itstashhaynes), her values are well-defined. In fact, her blog is titled Wisdom and Courage, which are not only her chosen values, but also a play on words to honor her oldest daughters.
For guidance on pinpointing values, Haynes recommends looking at the things you lack. Growing up in foster care, Haynes developed a deep appreciation for community because she didn’t always have a full support system. Today, her Instagram community exceeds 30,000 followers.
“What are the things that you need more of in your own life? How do you go about getting those? How do you create space to invite other people in?” Haynes posited. “For me, I never felt like I belonged anywhere. I always felt like I was kind of out floating. So, I started creating a community.”
4. Learn into the 'social' aspect of social media
Since the sky’s the limit when it comes to reach on social media, it’s the perfect place to promote the personal brand you’re developing. An often-missed first step is recognizing that platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok are a two-way street.
“If you’re just looking at it as a lead-generation machine, you’re going about it incorrectly — it’s a process of building trust and relationships,” Taylor said. “What is so wild and amazing is that somebody can be consuming your content without ever engaging. I call them the ‘creepers.’ If you’re providing them value, when they are ready, they will reach out. So, it’s a long-term play.”
At the same time, community building isn’t only about attracting new people. Taylor might have closed nearly half of her 33 real estate transactions from social media leads last year, but she also sees opportunity to stay in touch with past clients.
“Social media is the easiest way to stay connected with your sphere of influence. Not just for me to share what’s going on with my life, but for me to really know what’s going on with their life,” Taylor said.
5. Befriend vulnerability
For some, the idea of talking on camera, showing their face daily, or listening to their own voice poses a roadblock. However, this is where opportunity thrives. Haynes experienced this turning point between 2018 and 2020, when she opened up online about her perspectives on motherhood and the Black experience.
“My account changed when I started being vulnerable,” she said. “And it had to be a conscious choice to understand that nothing was going to happen to me if I showed up in a certain way. It has been freeing. The more real I am, the more people are drawn in because people are so hungry for (what is) real — and for connection.”
Taylor also notices that most of the comments and direct messages she receives are not related to her career in real estate.
“When I share my vulnerabilities, like something I’m struggling with in motherhood, parenting, or just in general, that is typically the connection point,” she said. “Because somebody sees that (post) and goes, ‘Oh my gosh, me too.’ And that is powerful, powerful relationship building.”
6. Post with intention, and aim to provide value
What posts do you save or share with others? Likely, it’s ones that teach, inspire, or entertain.
For Haynes, service is at the heart of her brand. “Social media is 100 percent about how I can be a help to people. How can I serve the people that are following me? What can I bring to the table that’s going to make somebody else’s life easier?” she said.
Reflect on these questions before hitting the “share” button.
Another way of thinking about it is filtering your content ideas. Taylor describes her ideas as educational, encouraging, or entertaining. She said her intention is for others to feel confident, empowered, and happy — preferably laughing — after they leave her feed.
7. Be yourself — despite temptation from trends
Attention spans are getting shorter and shorter, so if you try too hard to blend in on social media, you just might succeed. What makes you unique makes you memorable in the world of personal branding.
While it went against the desaturated, moody-toned trend in the Pacific Northwest at the time, Haynes’ photography business Ike & Tash maintained a vivid, true-to-color aesthetic for the past 15 years. This is the company’s signature look.
“It’s knowing who you are and standing behind that. Not being moved and shifted by what people say or what Instagram says,” Haynes said.
Whether you spend most of your time in the business, freelance, or corporate world, being aware of and intentional toward your personal brand can help you shape how the world sees you, and it just might open a world of opportunity.
Kara Patajo is a travel blogger and content creator. Whether sharing a hike or a cozy coffee shop, Patajo hopes to inspire Pacific Northwest adventure through her blog, thekarebear.com. Follow her on Instagram at @thekarebear.