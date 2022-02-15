Should aging seniors be spending more time online? For those of us feeling the burnout of two years working from home, remote schooling and the associated increase in screen time, the answer may be surprising.
According to research published in the June 2020 issue of Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience, computer and internet use can lead to less loneliness, depression, and isolation in aging adults, as well as a greater sense of control over their lives. What’s more, the research reported increases in neural activity, and that some computer activity — even video games — may improve memory, multitasking skills, and other abilities.
As someone who works with older adults, including those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory loss challenges, I’m not surprised. The bigger question is — how else can innovation help ensure access to a higher quality of life?
Contrary to popular belief, technology and innovation are not solely the domain of the young. In fact, in recent years, a growing number of pioneers have been leading a new wave of care known as senior tech. While tools and techniques vary, one thing they have in common is a focus on empowering older adults to reclaim aging and unlock new ways to engage with loved ones. This is particularly important for those experiencing other types of sensory decline and increasing memory issues.
Recognizing the potential of senior tech, our own company started the Koelsch Innovation Lab, an initiative that tests new tools and techniques addressing aging challenges and synthesizes them into a systematic philosophy of care.
One of our residents’ favorites is a lightweight headset combined with noise-cancelling technology that is light years ahead of hearing aids and opens a whole world for the 50 percent of people ages 75 and older who live with disabling hearing loss, a condition that exacerbates balance problems, feelings of depression, and even the advance of dementia.
There’s also a TV channel developed for those living with dementia that allows viewers to watch gently paced content that promotes positive memories and thoughts, a tool that makes it easier to stand independently without fear of falling, and easily customizable motion detectors that add a layer of safety for senior living residents and peace of mind for their families. The lab has even confronted the challenge of declining dental health and taste by developing “Purees with Purpose,” harnessing culinary science to achieve the seemingly impossible: making purees appealing and flavorful.
Put simply, there is indeed an appetite for innovation of all kinds to support aging populations, and for good reasons. The number of older Americans increased by 36 percent since 2009 compared to only 3 percent for those under 65, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And the National Bureau of Economic Research predicted in 2019 that the combined burdens of caring for this cohort of Americans could reduce economic output by 17 percent by 2056.
Efforts across the country are blazing a trail for individual caregivers, independent seniors and others who recognize that transcending the inevitable physical, emotional and mental challenges of aging may well be the single most important challenge of our lifetimes.
Eastside companies — especially those in our region’s pioneering technology, life sciences and medical device sectors — have a role to play. There is a need, and there is a market.
Most importantly, however, there’s the knowledge that an emphasis on quality of life, instead of just fixing ailments, might be the lynchpin to improving health care outcomes, saving billions of dollars and — best of all — unlocking a happier and healthier old age for our loved ones and ourselves.
Benjamin Surmi is director of Education and Culture at Koelsch Communities, a third-generation family business that operates specialized memory care, assisted- and independent-living communities across Western Washington including in Edmonds, Kirkland, Bellevue, and Puyallup.