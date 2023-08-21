In our Mayoral Minute column, we connect with a local mayor to discuss business in the city over which they preside. In our July-August 2023, we reached out to Cheryl Selby, who has served as the mayor of Olympia since 2015.
What makes your city a great place to do business?
I believe there are two things. The first is our creative workforce. We have so many creative and innovative thinkers that the talent pool is incredibly deep if you are a business looking for cutting-edge talent. This starts early with our world-class public school system and carries through to our higher education options. The core of any solid business is its staff, and I know that we produce and attract innovative, pioneering, and creative minds at a very distinct and high level. The second aspect is our support services. We know that growing a business is hard, this is why we’re so proud to partner and invest in great organizations and resources like Enterprise for Equity, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, Olympia Downtown Alliance, West Olympia Business Association, and the Northwest Cooperative Development Center to help support the unique needs of our business community.
What is the most exciting thing on the horizon for your city regarding the business community?
We’ve partnered with the Thurston Chamber of Commerce to launch the Olympia Career Hub, which is a free resource for individuals who want to expand their professional skills and knowledge. Whether they are beginning a new career or are well established, the Olympia Career Hub wants to help participants level up. Currently, the hub is hosting a Construction Boot Camp series. This four-week workforce training program provides employment coaching and includes professional certifications in OSHA- 10 safety, flagger, and forklift operating, which ultimately allows our residents and Squaxin Island Tribal members to learn introductory construction skills. We know that our construction businesses are looking for great candidates, and we’re investing in helping our residents get the skills necessary to meet this demand.
What is something about Olympia businesses that fills you with pride?
I’m proud of how resilient our business owners and entrepreneurs were during the pandemic. They showed so much rapid innovation, creativity, and tenacity. It was inspiring. We saw businesses coming together to show just how strong of an entrepreneurial network we have in Olympia. I’m proud of the history of so many businesses that we have — including some businesses that have been in Olympia for more than 100 years. I’m proud of the uniqueness and creativity of so many of our businesses. Coming downtown during our recent ArtsWalk and seeing so many of our store owners leaning into the occasion with artists and performers in their businesses was such an uplifting moment. I’m also proud of how generous and compassionate our business community is; time after time I see so many of our local business leaders giving back to our community.