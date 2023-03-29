Businomics: March 2023 By Bill Conerly Mar 29, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Linkedin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linkedin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linkedin Tags March 2023 Bill Conerly Economist Column Opinion Columnists Recommended for you Trending Keynote Speaker Announced for Upcoming Pierce County Outlook Luncheon and Expo 24 Hours: Ashley Griffith and Michele Jones Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program Celebrates First Graduates Business Leaders Honored with Annual UWT Awards It's Time to Batten Down the Hatches