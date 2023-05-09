Since his 40 Under 40 honors in 2021, Tyler Hjelseth has continued to build his wealth management team with the addition of a third partner, Kevin Johnson, bringing the firm’s total staff to 13.
Following his recent growth, we asked Hjelseth to share some of his greatest keys to success in business. Here’s what he had to say:
- Consistency is the true key to success: showing up each and every day and executing on the two or three key activities that will drive the most success in your business.
- If you don't ask, the answer will always be no. Don't be afraid to ask for the promotion, ask the potential client for their business, ask for the meeting. The worst-case scenario is that you're still in the place you are now.