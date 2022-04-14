The Albertsons Foundation is awarding a $39,382 grant to YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (YMCAPKC) to help provide children breakfast as part of YMCAPKC’s Child Care program in Kitsap County.
YMCAPKC serves breakfast to 200 children across Kitsap County within six of its locations, according to a news release announcing the grant.
“We know that together we can make a difference for our communities and work to nourish our neighbors and seek to end the cycle of hunger in our communities,” Charlie Davis, YMCAPKC’s president and CEO, said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with Albertsons Foundation in addressing this ongoing need. Our community’s children deserve to start their day with a nutritious breakfast so they may succeed in school.”
Albertsons Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program is a charitable program that aims to eradicate childhood hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools. The Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 33 states and the District of Columbia under names that include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and more.