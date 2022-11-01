The Yes Works announced in a recent release that it will be hosting a panel discussion, “I’m Not Participating in This Recession,” with Group Benefit Solutions and Giant Leap.
The event, set for Nov. 9 from 8-10:30 a.m., will be held in Tukwila. Those interested in attending can email nikko@theyesworks.com for more information.
“We’ve never gone this long between recessions before,” said panelist Joe Mc Swiney, former CEO of Cascade Designs and of SOG Knives, in the release. "This will be the first time when many business leaders and even the veterans don't really know what to expect. "
The event’s organizers were inspired to host the event to give newer business owners an opportunity to learn from leaders who have succeeded through past recessions.