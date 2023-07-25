Locally owned grocer Yellow Bee Market & Café is planning to open a store in the Cypress apartment building in Seattle’s Yesler neighborhood, The Registry has reported.
The store is expected to open in the spring of 2024.
Customers will have access to daily-baked bread, grab-and-go meals, bubble tea, and a selection of classic and Asian-inspired recipes, the article said.
Owner Brian Hoang and his partners founded Hong Kong Market — of which Yellow Bee Market & Café is a new offshoot — in 2008. It has since expanded its footprint with locations in Kent, Federal Way, and Burien, according to the report.
Learn more about Hong Kong Market here.