Yakima Valley Memorial has signed a letter of intent to explore joining Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System, both health care providers announced in a news release.
The letter begins a several-month period of due diligence, during which both organizations will share information to determine if they are strategically and operationally aligned. At the end of this period, Memorial and MultiCare will announce their decision.
Joining MultiCare would allow Memorial to accelerate the hospital’s ability to invest in new programs; implement an integrated electronic health record; provide a sustainable future for Yakima’s only hospital; and strengthen Memorial’s role as a health care hub in Central Washington, the release said.
Memorial’s health care system includes a 226-bed, nonprofit community hospital.
The potential relationship would build on a 2021 partnership between the two organizations to expand oncology services in Yakima County. That relationship and similar partnerships with other health care organizations over the years demonstrate MultiCare’s commitment to creating local health care hubs that serve residents close to home, according to the release.
“Exploring this relationship is in line with MultiCare’s mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future,” Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare, said in a statement. “We believe that it is of critical importance for communities across our region to have access to the health care they need, in those communities. I’m hopeful that our two organizations will find ways to work together to ensure that patients and their families in the Yakima Valley have access to a full complement of services close to home for many years to come.”
MultiCare is a not-for-profit, secular health care system providing care in the Pacific Northwest. It is the largest locally owned health system in the state, and its network of care includes 11 hospitals and hundreds of clinics in Puget Sound and the Inland Northwest.
Memorial CEO Carole Peet said in a statement, “Over the past two years, Memorial has successfully navigated the closure of Astria (Regional Medical Center), the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly costly and complex health care environment. We are now evaluating a new strategy to guarantee continued access to outstanding local health care for our community for decades to come.”