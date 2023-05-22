Not-for-profit credit union WSECU will open this spring a Tacoma branch in the James Center commercial area. It will be the credit union’s 24th branch location.
The 2,760-square-foot space is scheduled to open at the beginning of June at 6909 South 19th St. in University Place, near Fred Meyer.
The branch marks a return for WSECU to Washington’s third-largest city after a 15-plus year absence. The credit union previously had a branch in downtown Tacoma in the early 2000s.
“We’re so excited to be back in Tacoma for our members here,” said Lisa Beach, Tacoma branch manager, in a release. “The space will have a neighborhood feel and our team is already looking forward to helping members with everything they need from day-to-day transactions to helping with big purchases and long-term goals.”
The Tacoma location will be WSECU’s third in Pierce County; the others are Lakewood and Puyallup. It also has a South Sound branch serving Federal Way and Northeast Tacoma.
The building’s construction partners include architects Thomas Architecture Studios of Olympia and general contractor Merit Construction of Tacoma.