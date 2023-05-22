WSECU_Courtesy of WSECU FB.jpg
Courtesy of WSECU via Facebook

Not-for-profit credit union WSECU will open this spring a Tacoma branch in the James Center commercial area. It will be the credit union’s 24th branch location.

The 2,760-square-foot space is scheduled to open at the beginning of June at 6909 South 19th St. in University Place, near Fred Meyer.

The branch marks a return for WSECU to Washington’s third-largest city after a 15-plus year absence. The credit union previously had a branch in downtown Tacoma in the early 2000s. 

“We’re so excited to be back in Tacoma for our members here,” said Lisa Beach, Tacoma branch manager, in a release. “The space will have a neighborhood feel and our team is already looking forward to helping members with everything they need from day-to-day transactions to helping with big purchases and long-term goals.”

The Tacoma location will be WSECU’s third in Pierce County; the others are Lakewood and Puyallup. It also has a South Sound branch serving Federal Way and Northeast Tacoma. 

The building’s construction partners include architects Thomas Architecture Studios of Olympia and general contractor Merit Construction of Tacoma. 

Tags

Recommended for you