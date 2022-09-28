The Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU) awarded 38 students pursuing higher education with $100,000 in college scholarships. These scholarships have been available for more than three decades to WSECU credit union members of all ages pursuing higher education.
The nonprofit credit union granted 24 students attending a four-year or post-graduate institution for the 2022-23 academic year with $3,000 scholarships. In addition, 14 students in two-year community colleges and vocational programs were awarded $2,000 scholarships.
With applications open from December to February each year, recipients were selected and notified in the spring. Full-time high school seniors and currently enrolled undergraduate students in any accredited technical, two-year, or four-year college or university are eligible to apply.
A committee comprised of WSECU employees and credit union members selected recipients based on academic standing, financial need, community involvement and a written essay.
“These students are a picture of tenacity as they continue to pursue higher education despite years of ongoing challenges at a global scale,” Ann Flannigan, vice president of public relations, said in a news release. “We’re so proud of these members for continuing to go after their dreams and consider ourselves lucky that we can support them.”
The $3,000 scholarship recipients for 2022-23 are*:
- Adam Escamilla (Washington State University)
- Allison Lenssen (Montana State University)
- Amanda Sides (University of Washington-Tacoma Campus)
- Benjamin Veith (Whitworth University)
- Elizabeth Barbuto (George Fox University)
- Finian Ghalleger (The Evergreen State College)
- Gavin Giesbrecht (George Fox University)
- Isabelle Silvernail (Central Washington University)
- Kamaile Paikuli (Olivet Nazarene University)
- Kristina Mullukatte (Oregon State University)
- LaRee Nelson (Clark College)
- Lauryn Daniels (University of Washington-Seattle Campus)
- Lindy Muttel (The Evergreen State College)
- Marcella Taylor (The Evergreen State College)
- Miriam Al-Saedy (Washington State University)
- Molly Crabbe (Life Pacific University)
- Nam Nguyen (Johns Hopkins University)
- Nora Zander (Washington State University)
- Payton Odom (University of Southern California)
- Sadie Lenssen (Eastern Washington University)
- Steinar Goheen (Washington State University)
- Taylor Namchek (University of Idaho)
- Zoe Filan (Patrick Henry College)
The $2,000 scholarship recipients for 2022-23 are*:
- Andrew Neal (Spokane Falls Community College)
- Camie Sprenger (Tacoma Community College)
- Elizabeth Abbott (Pierce College-Puyallup)
- Emily Cowdrey (North Idaho College)
- Jacob Race (South Puget Sound Community College)
- Jeremy Davidson (Bellingham Technical College)
- Kary Sathre (Centralia College)
- Rasool Ray (Spokane Falls Community College)
- Ray Caldwell (South Puget Sound Community College)
- Sam Roush (Treasure Valley Community College)
- Yelena Avila-Hernandez (Pierce College District)
* According to WSECU, some names were withheld at the student's request.