The credit union WSECU has announced that, as part of a broadcast sponsorship with Root Sports, it is donating $250 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington State for every regular season goal made by the Seattle Kraken.
In addition to a donation-per-goal, the season-long sponsorship with Root Sports will include a new television commercial for the credit union, WSECU’s first. It debuted in January, playing during Kraken games.
“We wanted to be a part of the excitement for our latest professional sports team," said Ann Flannigan, VP of Public Relations for WSECU, in a prepared statement. “Working with Root Sports allows us connect with the huge fan base the Kraken has already built and use that opportunity to give back to an organization that does incredible work supporting kids.”
WSECU has a history of partnership with individual Boys & Girls clubs, especially those in Thurston and Spokane Counties. And this is not the first time the credit union has combined professional sports and giving back. Its longstanding Teacher of the Week program highlights educator excellence and awards teacher grants as part of a partnership with 710 ESPN Seattle, MyNorthwest.com, and the Seattle Mariners.