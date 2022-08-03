Credit union WSECU has donated $53,250 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington as part of a broadcast sponsorship with Root Sports NW during the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season.
WSECU pledged $250 for each goal scored by the Kraken in the hockey team’s first season. The puck went into the goal 213 times, for a final donation of $53,250.
“Creating community impact gets woven into nearly everything we do as a credit union,” said Ann Flannigan, VP of public relations for WSECU, in a prepared statement. “So when we signed on as a sponsor for broadcasts of Kraken games, we wanted to use that opportunity to support a community organization.”
With a history of partnership with local Boys & Girls Clubs in WSECU’s branch communities, investing in their work statewide was a natural choice when selecting a recipient for the donation component, Flannigan added.
WSECU Donates More Than $50K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
