Washington State Employees Credit Union announced yesterday that its membership affirmatively voted to merge with State Highway Credit Union.
The merger was legally effective April 1 but will be officially completed May 15. With the transition, SHCU brings about 1,600 members and adds its Union Gap location to WSECU’s 23 branches statewide. Previous SHCU employees have now joined the WSECU team.
For members of SHCU, the merger brings a wider range of financial products and services, an extensive branch network, shared branching access nationwide, and more digital banking tools, a release noted.
“We have been working for months to welcome SHCU members and make the transition easy for them,” said Gary Swindler, WSECU’s president and CEO, in the release. “SHCU has built strong, meaningful relationships with members and we are committed to doing the same going forward.”
The planned retirement of SHCU CEO Karen Woodall allowed the board of directors a natural opportunity for a transition while also keeping in mind the best interests of its members long-term, the release said.
“It’s a new chapter for the former SHCU and WSECU is taking great care of us,” said Woodall in the release. “I’m excited for members to experience our new credit union’s exceptional service for themselves.”