Olympia-based nonprofit credit union WSECU recently announced that it awarded $100,000 in college scholarships to 38 credit union members who plan to attend higher-education institutions in the fall.
Students chosen for a scholarship were selected by a committee that consisted of credit union members and employees who were tasked with considering criteria such as academic record, financial need, community involvement, and a written essay, a release from WSECU said.
“We’re constantly inspired by the students we see in our membership and we’re so grateful we can help support them on their higher education journey,” Ann Flannigan, WSECU's vice president of public relations, said. “They’re working hard to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.”
In total, 24 of the students selected will be attending a four-year or post-graduate institution and were awarded a $3,000 scholarship. The 14 students who enrolled in two-year community colleges or vocational programs each received a $2,000 scholarship.
- Alexandria Weber, Washington State University
- Alisha Nguyen, Washington State University
- Andrea Hartwig, University of Washington-Seattle Campus
- Bilqis Alawi, Oregon State University
- Boden Bergford, Clover Park Technical College
- Collin Bannister, Washington State University
- Conley Doyle, University of Montana
- Elke Moerkeseth, Dominican University of California
- Emily Cowdrey, North Idaho College
- Feliz Altheimer, University of Washington — Bothell
- Helen Neuroth, University of Washington — Seattle
- Helen Locke, University of Washington — Seattle
- Isabella Kondrat, Georgetown University
- Jacqueline Nyumoo, Renton Technical College
- Jaide Reisenauer, North Idaho College
- James Skinner, South Puget Sound Community College
- Jonathan Holcombe, Harvey Mudd College
- Jozi Eller, Clark College
- Kamaile Paikuli, Brigham Young University — Provo
- Katerina Britt, Clover Park Technical College
- Lindy Muttel, The Evergreen State College
- Maleah Wink, Clover Park Technical College
- Marcus Rettig, University of Mary
- Marin Bender, Washington State University — Tri-Cities
- Melody Godinez, Bellevue College
- Miriam Al-Saedy, Washington State University
- Piers Shultz, South Puget Sound Community College
- Rasool Ray, University of Washington — Seattle
- Ryan Clark, Western Washington University
- Samuel Ortega, Whitworth University
- Saniya Sampson, Spelman College
- Steinar Goheen, Washington State University
- Thi-Thanh Nguyen, Saint Martin's University