WorkForce Central is expanding its Pierce County presence with a new location of its workforce-development system, WorkSource Pierce.
The new branch is at the South Hill Mall, flanked by MultiCare and Golden Corral. The site was launched as a pilot, and is slated to remain open for a year and indefinitely stay put if, according to a news release from the organization, the public response warrants a permanent location. Since its inception, WorkForce Central has aimed to bridge the gap between job seekers, employers, and community organizations to build a robust workforce pipeline and ensure economic vitality across the region.
For Shellie Willis, WorkSource’s senior director of collective impact, having an East Pierce location has long been a major goal.
“It’s been on my professional vision board for, like, seven years,” she told South Sound Business in late September. “The stars just aligned with our organization, leadership, up and down. The timing was just right; we’re coming out of the pandemic — (it was, like) ‘Why not? Why aren’t we there, anyway, but why not? Let’s go.’ “Hearing (from) and tapping into the community, they need resources and assistance. But not from a deficit mindset — more a responsibility (mindset) to ensure that everyone has equitable access to education, training, and employment opportunities. We were not in the eastern portion of Pierce County creating those opportunities for job seekers and employers alike. We weren’t present in a way that we could be,” Willis continued.
The new location, modeled as a full-service center (compared to other WorkSource Pierce partner affiliate and connection satellite sites), will feature computer terminals connecting job seekers with WorkSource system providers, as well as opportunities to search for jobs, submit résumés, and participate in virtual interviews. There also is dedicated space for clients to meet with education advisors, career coaches, and other service providers to help with the job-search process. Some services and events at the location will vary from week to week, with WorkSource Pierce partners, as well as local employers, able to schedule programs or events in the shared space.
“What this pilot will allow us to do is see what the community needs,” Willis said. “It’s kind of our own blank canvas to use and create — create what we want it to look like based off what the community needs are.”
Willis said East Pierce County users already are expressing appreciation for the new resource.
“If that engagement starts to grow, and we’re able to get people enrolled in diff erent programs either directly to education or whether that’s through some training programs, assisting employers to get the talent they need, I think there’s no reason for us to leave,” she said.
Although the word “pilot” connotes “temporary,” Willis prefers not to view the new South Hill Mall location that way — and wants prospective users to have that same mindset, too.
“I want to think of this as our investment — our system partnership community investment to really change the lives of the people in our community,” she said. “That’s what I would want to leave everybody with. (With the word pilot), I would see ‘short-term,’ ‘short-lived’; ‘OK; they’ll be here, and then they’ll be gone tomorrow.’ But I want everyone to look at this as an investment.”