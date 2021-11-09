Construction has begun on a 78-unit apartment community in Silverdale offering access to Clear Creek Trail and walking distance to medical facilities, retail, and restaurants, the project’s developer announced this week.
Bremerton-based real estate company Sound West Group is developing Rivulet, a $26-million project scheduled for completion in spring 2023. The site is at 2768 N.W. Bucklin Hill Road.
Rivulet will include two 2-story buildings with a mix of open one-bedroom (studio style with slider door to bedroom) and traditional one- and two-bedroom units averaging 621 square feet. There will be 119 parking stalls under the buildings.
Features include a bike storage room with a fix-it lounge, a fitness center overlooking Clear Creek with a Zen room, two outdoor resident decks, a business center, a conference room and quiet call room area, a dog agility park, an outdoor barbecue grilling gazebo, and extensive native landscaping.
Units will have large windows for maximum light and waterfront/parkside views. The Clear Creek Trail bordering Rivulet is about 8 miles long and runs through Silverdale, with Gateway Park to the north and Old Mill Park to the South and adjacent to Rivulet.
This will be the third contiguous project Sound West Group has built on the Clear Creek Trail, following the Silverdale VA Clinic in 2019 and Creekview Professional Building in 2014. Rivulet is within walking distance to St. Michael Medical Center, the VA Clinic, Safeway, Rite Aid, YMCA, Kitsap Mall, local schools, and restaurants.
Sound West Group has more than 800 apartments in development and construction in the region, and a total stabilized value of more than $650 million of projects and assets under management. Sound West Group also is building the $130 million Marina Square project on the Bremerton Waterfront at the ferry terminal to Seattle, according to the Rivulet news release.