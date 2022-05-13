The Washington Center for Women in Business and Thurston Economic Development Council held its annual INSPIRE Conference Thursday.
A virtual celebration of women in business, INSPIRE is centered on identifying strategies for women to support other women. This year’s event focused on Washington women in leadership, technical assistance, and provided tips for growing businesses.
Kicking things off were opening remarks from Aram Wheeler, small business loan officer from sponsor organization WSECU; Naomi Sky, program manager for the Washington Center for Women in Business; and Michael Cade, executive director for the Thurston Economic Development Council.
“I want to challenge all attendees to stretch your creative and strategic thinking, cultivate new markets, and identify how to work within your partnership network with innovation, and to identify nontraditional resources and business networks that you can fully engage your business models,” Cade told attendees.
Virtual attendees then branched out into myriad educational sessions that included topics like accounting tips for non-accountants, leveraging networking opportunities, and whether one should become a certified woman-owned business.
In “Finesse My Niche: Creating a Customer Avatar,” speaker Jenefeness Tucker — vice president, community relations at Seattle Credit Union and a certified business, life, and finance coach and owner of Fiscal Finesse — challenged the audience to define “entrepreneur” before even beginning to discover a business’ niche customer base.
An entrepreneur, Tucker said, is a problem solver who is aiming either to “increase pleasure or decrease pain.” Once a business owner determines which they are aiming for can they begin to build a customer model.
“When you try to help everybody, you’re going to miss the folks who need you the most,” she said.
Another breakout room saw Lacey MakerSpace director Michelle Pope chatting with Bethany Hannah, owner of creative business O. Sophronia and member of the maker space, about promoting creativity, problem solving, skill building, and collaboration in “Bringing Ideas to Life – Empowering Women to Build Confidence and Skills.”
One common theme among the speakers’ experiences was learning to exist in male-dominated roles or spaces. Both women also said that as creators, they struggled with assigning value to their work. Pope recalled an instance where she made a custom piece for a family member who wanted to recommend the piece to friends but thought the cost could be lower.
“(I told her that) my work is my years of experience. It's the tools that I've paid for out of my own pocket. It's the time that I've spent in education learning and making these hits and misses, and I'm pretty confident that I'm pricing my work at what I feel like it's worth,” she said. “It was a really defining moment for myself.”
While the event did not feature a keynote anchor, a lunchtime Washington State Government Assistance panel presented by Employment Security Department (ESD) Commissioner Cami Feek and moderated by ESD business outreach manager Rafael Colón was heavily attended.
Feek began the panel by underscoring the contribution women have in Washington’s economy.
“The data analyst where I work put together some statistics for me that I was so impressed with, and that starts with Washington boasting 24,420 women-owned businesses. That is impressive and I was so excited about that,” she said. “And then I got to the next part, which is, I think, even more impressive in that they employ 129,803 people, injecting hundreds of thousands of dollars into our state economy and providing just exceptional livelihoods for people.”
Following Feek’s remarks, Colón began extending prewritten and audience-generated questions to the panel of ESD personnel, which included Ajsa Suljic, regional labor economist; Donna Mack, workforce initiatives manager; Ayanna Colman, equity, diversity, and inclusion director; and Alice Barney, state coordinator.
The goal of the panel was to provide women-led small business owners with tips for accessing business-friendly government programs, resources, and services available in the state. One such program is the Work Opportunity Tax Credit discussed by Barney.
“What I've seen and heard is people are really having difficulties finding employees to start their businesses, and I really feel that my program can be beneficial,” she said, explaining that by giving employers an incentive to hire individuals with barriers to employment, they may be eligible for a federal tax credit. This credit, Barney said, could range “anywhere from $2,400 to $9,600.”
“It's a win-win program, because it does help both the job seeker as well as our businesses across Washington state,” she said.
Another resource was underlined by ESD economist Suljic, who said a barrier for young businesses is a lack of access to or understanding of labor market data. These statistics, Suljic said, could help an entrepreneur in several ways, from determining how competitive their local market is or how to assign a competitive salary.
“(The data) is all accessible publicly on our website and through us. And don’t hesitate to use us as regional economists for your own benefit,” she said.
Among the many programs, the panel repeatedly reminded audience members that ESD is more than just its programs — it’s the people, too.
“I really believe the top takeaway I'd like to see people have is that you're not alone,” Barney said. “There are so many programs right within ESD that can assist you and help you find your way whether you're looking for employees, whether you need those credits to assist you, there's so many programs and so many people that would be more than willing to help you.”
These resources can be accessed via the ESD website. For additional resources, visit the Washington Center for Women in Business and the Thurston Economic Development Council to learn more about programs and resources available to women in business in Thurston County and beyond.