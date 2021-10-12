Gov. Jay Inslee and Department of Commerce director Lisa Brown recently announced the Smart Communities Award winners for 2020-21.
The program annually recognizes local governments and their partners for exceptional work implementing the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA) to shape future growth, economic vitality, and quality of life in communities statewide.
“These award winners model best practices that can easily be adapted by other communities,” said Brown in a prepared statement. “Their work demonstrates how thoughtful planning with robust public engagement can build shared vision and buy-in for meaningful action on important priorities and projects that strengthen communities."
This year’s award winners, selected from 16 nominations by a panel of judges, focused on achievements in the areas of job growth, economic development, housing affordability, homelessness, parks and recreation, transportation, subarea development and, new this year, climate change strategies.
Click here to view this year’s award recipients and to learn more about the Smart Communities Awards program.