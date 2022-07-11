The annual Willie Stewart Community Service Scholarship honored in late June 11 recipients from high schools across Pierce County. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the program, which recognizes a select number of Pierce County high school seniors who demonstrate a strong volunteering commitment in their community.
United Way has partnered with Willie Stewart for all 22 years of the scholarship's existence to celebrate Pierce County high school seniors most dedicated to community service.
This year's cohort hails from high schools across the county, including Charles Wright Academy, Bethel High School, Bonney Lake High School, Dr. Dolores Silas High School, Lakes High School, and Rogers High School.
Recipients were selected based on their leadership, impact, service, and commitment to service beyond high school. Students performed nearly 5,800 combined hours of community service. Two students completed more than 1,000 hours on their own.
United Way and local leader Willie Stewart granted $2,500 to each scholarship recipient. Recipients will use their awards to help pay tuition at colleges and universities across the country.
This year’s recipients are Cannon Combs, Taylor Galbreath, Shanalyn Goulding, Kylie Hammett, Kaelen Hoseth, Isha Hussein, Jessica Konop, Alison McDougall, Julia Odhiambo, Zana Stewart, and Braden Wesenburg.