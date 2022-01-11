Mason Transit Authority recently announced that its new mobile bus-tracking app can now be downloaded from its webpage to both Apple and Android phones.
The new app, fittingly named “Where is My Bus?,” displays where buses are in real time and also provides complete route information. It includes the entire printed schedule that is usually posted next to a bus stop.
“If you’ve ever taken an Uber or other rideshare, you know how handy it is to track your ride,” said Mason Transit general manager Amy Asher in a press release.
Buses that are en route will be represented in the mobile map by moving arrows. The app also provides arrival times, bus stop locations, and route traffic conditions.
Asher said that the agency's overall goal is to improve rider experiences in Mason County.