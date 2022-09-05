What's Ahead for Maritime High School

For Mara Mersai, Maritime High School just made sense. Marine biology was something Mersai had wanted to pursue ever since she was little. So back when the now-sophomore was an eighth-grader eyeing high-school enrollment options for the upcoming school year, it felt obvious to pick the one whose tenor aligned most with the future she’d envisioned for herself. That September, Mersai ultimately joined Maritime High School’s inaugural, 36-student freshman class.
Officially opening its doors Sept. 2, 2021, as part of the Highline School District, the Des Moines-based, New York Harbor School-inspired Maritime High School caters to more specifically minded students like Mersai as well as those more broadly interested in potentially pursuing a career in or adjacent to the maritime sector.
Offered collaboratively by the Port of Seattle, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, Northwest Maritime Center, and Highline Public Schools, the school aims not only to raise student awareness around maritime job options but also to mitigate workforce gaps by fostering the next generation of maritime workers. (The maritime industry, currently on the cusp of a “silver tsunami” of retirement-related turnover, anticipates a job shortage of 150,000 mariners by 2025, while the sector itself grows an average of about 6.4 percent every year, a Maritime High School release noted.)
A student’s weekly schedule is a mixture of conventional high-school programming and on-the-water, hands-on work prepping them for the field they’ll one day explore professionally. Projects and individualized, mastery-based learning plans are emphasized. Enrollment relies on a lottery system to ensure every applicant gets a fair shot, though 51 percent of seats are reserved for students living inside school district boundaries. (Anyone living in the greater Seattle region can apply.)
“In the state of Washington, we’re surrounded by water,” the school’s principal, Tremain Holloway, told South Sound Business in July. “There are so many opportunities within the maritime industry that our kids are not necessarily informed of or are aware of. … I want to be that conduit that connects our students.”
Holloway, who’d previously worked as an assistant principal at Raisbeck Aviation, another specialty Highline school, and as a principal at Highline High School, officially came on board in January 2021. He said he was drawn to Maritime High because, as an educator, being a part of something bigger than himself always appealed to him. And despite not personally coming from a maritime background, he was compelled to help address maritime-industry challenges.
“I’ve always wanted to be involved in creating or building something from the ground up foundationally, putting my thumbprint on something and having my creative blueprint at the forefront,” he said.
For Holloway — who likened the Maritime principal role to that of a politician’s, with its emphasis on recruitment, fiscal responsibility, and heightened community-engagement expectations — the first success coming to mind when reflecting on Maritime’s first school year was simply completing it.
“That was a big deal, being able to create a school from scratch,” he said, also noting gratitude for widespread media recognition of the school, additional funding (Maritime makes use of district grants and partnerships, and, more recently, garnered $1.05 million in a federal appropriations package), and accreditation.
But challenges are ever-present, too. There are inspirations to take from but no set roadmap for guaranteed success, plus the ongoing complexities of community and sector collaboration. COVID-related setbacks, which Holloway said put some things on the back burner during the planning process in 2020, also has presented obstacles.
“But I think that ultimately those (challenges) have helped us grow stronger, and build those relationships even more,” Holloway said. “We’re all doing this together collectively. We all have that same vision to make the school successful, but to get there, people have different philosophies and mindsets. That in itself has been a challenge, but I think it’s really pushed us forward.”
When looking back at her first year, Mersai said her favorite thing was exactly what sets Maritime apart from traditional high schools: the opportunity to be on the water, learning not only from the confines of a classroom but also on a boat. She’s also become more open to careers other than marine biology that weren’t in her purview before attending the school, like marine construction.
“They showed us a lot that I never even knew,” Mersai said, adding, “There are a whole lot of jobs, and they pay a lot … some of them you’re able to get just by having a high school diploma.”
The 2022-23 school year will welcome a freshman class larger than Mersai’s: Holloway said the school is aiming to grow by 100 students annually until it hits its goal of 400 for 2025. It also will introduce more teachers and classes, and likely tweak fieldwork to help accommodate a widening scale.
As for longer-term goals, Holloway said Maritime will continue working to ensure its demographics reflect those of Highline Public Schools, which is more than 80 percent nonwhite and speaks more than 99 languages — statistics that stand in stark contrast to the finding in a recent Seattle-King County study that 3 out of 4 people in the area maritime industry are white. Mentorship opportunities for students’ sophomore year are being planned; internships made available during a student’s junior and senior year also are on the agenda so students can enter the workforce and “say they’ve had real-world experience,” Holloway said.
“A lot of students don’t have the maritime legacy in their family,” he said. “Their father wasn’t in it, their mother wasn’t in it, or their uncle. Our kids need to know that here’s an avenue they may not know exists — and that they can add value to the industry.”