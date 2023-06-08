Western Governors University has launched a new Learn Where You Live scholarship for new students or returning graduates who live in a rural area and want to further their education at WGU.
The scholarship is valued at up to $3,000. Scholarship recipients will receive up to $750 per six-month term; it's renewable for up to four terms. Applicants must live in a rural area of the U.S., as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Everything we do at Western Governors University is aimed at increasing accessibility and opportunity for each student, regardless of their location, background, motivations, or life situation,” said Tonya Drake, regional vice president of WGU, in a prepared statement. “Many students want to go back to school and pursue higher education, but the cost and location can be overwhelming and deter many students from attending college.”
The launch of the new scholarship comes on the heels of WGU’s Northwest Regional team’s rural jobs report, Shifting Winds: Examining Employment Trends in Rural Northwest Regions. Conducted in partnership with WGU Labs, the study found that while demand for talent shifted throughout the pandemic, rural health care job listings continue to dominate in these regions. Rural STEM-sector job postings are also rising significantly — with an up to 183% increase in rural areas. Demand for bachelor’s degrees has also increased as a requirement compared to high school diplomas.
The most sought-after skills were auditing, marketing, computer science, business development, project management, accounting, Agile methodology, finance, workflow management, and data analysis.