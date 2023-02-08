Western Governors University has announced a new enrollment opportunity for 14-to 18-year-old students into academic programs in WGU’s School of Education, Leavitt School of Health, College of Business, and College of Information Technology.
In this new academic pathway, a release said, 14-to 18-year olds may apply for and enroll in select WGU bachelor’s degree programs. This opportunity is geared toward students who have postsecondary aspirations, have completed a high-school diploma or equivalent at an early age, are open to convenient and flexible online learning, and have career ambitions aligned with WGU’s programmatic offerings.
Accepted teenage students at WGU will begin classes on March 1, with a capacity for 500 students in this first cohort. Prospective students can visit here for more information about eligible degree programs, and to apply.
WGU’s teenage students will enroll in the same degree programs and courses as currently matriculated WGU students. They also will benefit from a specially designed orientation and onboarding process, dedicated points of contact for parents and guardians, and all of the mentoring support, resources, and capabilities of WGU, the release said.