The Port of Grays Harbor has announced that the Westport Marina has again placed among the top 10 commercial seafood landing ports in the United States, based on 2021 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statistics.
The Westport Marina, which ranked 10th in the United States, saw more than 132 million pounds of commercial seafood land at its docks.
Westport also ranks 14th in the country for value at $71.5 million.
Roughly 180 commercial fishing vessels call the Westport Marina home, with an additional 75 to 100 transient commercial vessels coming from all over the Pacific Northwest to utilize the Marina for offloading and moorage. The Marina is also home to five upland seafood processors. The activities at the Westport Marina, and its uplands, support nearly 2,300 jobs and more than $277 million in business revenue every year in rural Southwest Washington.