Design work to modernize Westport Marina will begin this year after Congressman Derek Kilmer secured $750,000 in project funding in the federal 2023 fiscal year budget, according to a news release last week from the Port of Grays Harbor.
The port recently completed the Westport Marina Modernization Plan for the phased replacement of the nearly 50-year-old Westport Marina floating dock infrastructure which includes 550 slips designed for that era.
The federal money will fund design of the first phase of float modernization and reconfiguration and will focus on replacing the moorage infrastructure in greatest need of replacement: floats 11, 15, 17, and 21. Home to the largest vessels in the marina, dock replacement is essential to providing adequate moorage to the commercial fishing vessels using the marina. This funding plays a critical role in the final design, engineering, and permit requirements for the project, the release said.
The federal Community Project Funding supports the design of a facility to serve commercial and recreational users for generations, port Commission President Tom Quigg said in the release.
“As one of the top seafood landing ports in the United States, the port is very proud of the role the Westport Marina plays in supporting thousands of jobs in coastal southwest Washington,” Quigg said. “Rebuilding and reconfiguration of the marina’s float infrastructure will require multiple phases and many years to complete, and federal partnership such as this is crucial for a rural community to successfully provide infrastructure of such national significance.”
The Westport Marina is the hub of tribal, commercial, charter, and recreational fishing on Washington’s coast, according to the port. The marina ranks 10th in the nation for commercial seafood volume with more than 132 million pounds landed, and 14th for commercial seafood value landed at $71.5 million. Activities at the marina and its uplands support nearly 2,300 jobs and more than $227 million in business revenue every year in rural Southwest Washington, the release added.