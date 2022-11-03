A draft plan to modernize Westport Marina at the Port of Grays Harbor is now available for viewing by the public.
The plan, which outlines the strategic and phased upgrades to the marina, is expected to be considered by the Port Commission in December.
The Port describes the marina as the hub of tribal, commercial, charter and recreational fishing on Washington’s Coast. The marina and its uplands support nearly 2,300 jobs and more than $227 million in business revenue each year in Southwest Washington, the report said.
“The Draft Marina Modernization Plan is a critical planning document for the future of the Westport Marina,” Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Tom Quigg said via KXRO News Radio. “We thank Moffatt & Nichol, our Port staff, and all of the Marina stakeholders who have participated in this effort. We have a clear path forward to rebuild and rehabilitate the Westport Marina. A project of this scale will require all hands on deck for success. We look forward to working with our stakeholders and local, state and federal partners to make this concept a reality.”
Click here to read the draft plan.