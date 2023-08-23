The Washington Center for Women in Business is hosting from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 15 the INSPIRE: Pop-Up Market, an event highlighting the contributions of female entrepreneurs in Washington.
The event will take place South Puget Sound Community College.
The gathering is designed for everyone from long-standing professionals to those behind emerging start-ups, with opportunities to connect and support an array of local and regional woman-owned enterprises, a WCWB release noted.
Register here to secure a spot or to find out how to become a vendor.