Those who participated in the Washington Center for Women in Business (WCWB)’s Quick Start Up: HER Commerce Edition program are graduating next month.
On Aug. 4, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., WCWB will commemoratively host at Olympia's Drip Espresso Bar a pop-up for graduates to display their products and services.
WCWB’s Quick Start Up program was developed to help women-owned businesses adapt to pandemic-related challenges. Participants consist of businesses or proposed businesses that are at least 51 percent women-owned and have products or services that can be sold online.
“I wanted to be able to support those individuals and try to mitigate the roadblocks as much as possible so we could get people generating income,” said WCWB Program Manager Naomi Sky in a statement.
The Quick Start Up program is a four-week course that helps businesses grow by providing individualized, one-on-one support throughout the development process. The final step entails helping participants create an online platform for their business through Quick Start-Up’s partner, The W Marketplace.
The W Marketplace is a women-owned platform that helps Quick Start Up participants with branding and creating online content for their businesses’ website. Participants are given a free first-year subscription to The W Marketplace as part of the program.
The Pop Up at Drip Espresso Bar will be open to everyone interested in learning about new women-owned businesses in the area. The businesses’ products will be available to purchase at their booths.
Learn more about Quick Start-Up: HER Commerce Edition here.