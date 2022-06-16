The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Energy Division has announced that it was recognized as a national leader in clean energy with the 2022 State Leadership in Clean Energy (SLICE) Award from the Clean Energy States Alliance (CESA).
The state’s 2021 State Energy Strategy was one of six national recipients of the award.
The SLICE Awards are a biennial award recognizing state-funded or public utility-supported programs that further the advancement of clean energy technologies.
A panel of independent judges from a variety of nonprofit energy organizations review nominee criteria including leadership, innovation, cost-effectiveness, and replicability. This year’s judges included representatives from the Energy Foundation, McKnight Foundation, Union of Concerned Scientists, Vote Solar, and World Resources Institute.
The strategy identifies a comprehensive set of policies and actions to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, grow an equitable clean energy economy and ensure competitive energy prices. The Energy Office completed it in December 2020. Key goals, recommendations, and accomplishments of the 2021 State Energy Strategy include the:
- Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, with a net-zero emissions goal by 2050;
- Prioritization of equity and environmental justice, with the goal to eliminate disproportionate climate impact on overburdened communities and low-income households;
- Development of a comprehensive cap-and-invest program and low carbon fuel standard, as well as substantial investments in broadband access, clean energy development and regulatory reform;
- Implementation of Energy grant and loan programs;
- Expansion of the state Energy Emergency Management Office; and an
- Increase in clean transportation initiatives, electric power systems, building energy efficiency, biofuels, and renewable energy uses.
Oregon and California also received recognition for their climate-forward plans and policies. The California Energy Commission’s 2022 Energy Code and Oregon Department of Energy’s Orange Solar+Storage Rebate Program were also among the six awardees.