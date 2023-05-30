The Washington State Wine Commission has hired Kristina Kelley to serve as its new executive director.
In her new role, Kelley will lead the WSWC and be primarily responsible for marketing, communications, special events, Washington wine and state wine region branding, and viticulture and enology research.
Kelley comes to the WSWC after spending more than 25 years with E. & J. Gallo Winery, where she had roles in sales; marketing; and, most recently, as senior director of public relations and corporate communications. She retired from her full-time position in 2021 to relocate back home to Washington, though stayed on at the company as a strategic marketing communications consultant across a portfolio of wine.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kristina to the team,” said WSWC board chair Sadie Drury in a prepared statement. “She has decades of experience in nearly every facet of the wine industry, along with a proven track record of strong leadership, strategic thinking, and great enthusiasm. We have every confidence that she will successfully lead Washington Wine into the future.”
Kelley has ties to the Pacific Northwest, having worked in Washington two different times over the course of her career and owning a vineyard for 18-plus years in Oregon’s Dundee Hills.