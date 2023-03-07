The U.S. Treasury Department awarded Washington state $163.4 million to operate five capital access programs for small businesses. The new funding will be used to launch an updated version of the state’s Small Business Credit Initiative program.
With the federal infusion, Washington will operate five distinct programs under SSBCI 2.0. The programs will be launched in mid-2023, once they have completed regulatory review and are able to accept applications. Commerce will announce programs as they come online. The programs are:
Micro and Small Business Loan Fund: This will assist small businesses obtain loans through participating lenders and Community Development Financial Institutions.
Revenue-based Loan Program: This will provide access to capital through a revenue-based debt product that focusses on underbanked communities around the state.
Washington State Venture Capital Fund: This is an equity/venture capital program that will provide capital commitments to new venture capital funds with diverse investment teams or that are focused on investing in underserved startups or targeted investment objectives such as climate technologies.
Commercial Real Estate Loan Program: This program will provide subsidized owner-occupied commercial real-estate loans that could be used for tenant improvements, construction, purchase or refinance.
Small Business Collateral Support Program: This will provide small business loans to companies that have trouble qualifying for short-term loans through collateral support.